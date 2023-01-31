ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks teams with DoorDash for Denver deliveries

By 9News
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
Starbucks has teamed with DoorDash to offer coffee delivery in Denver starting Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. COURTESY OF STARBUCKS AND DOORDASH

Starbucks can now be delivered to your door in Denver.

DoorDash and Starbucks have partnered to offer delivery service in Denver beginning Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Starbucks said customers can now order Starbucks for delivery through the DoorDash app on iOS or Android devices and DoorDash.com.

The Colorado partnership follows positive feedback from a successful pilot in Atlanta, Houston and Sacramento last year, and expansion in Northern California, Texas, Georgia, Florida earlier this month.

Starbucks officials said the partnership will continue to launch in new markets over the coming months, with full national availability in all 50 states by March 2023.

For more on this story, visit the Denver Gazette's news partners at 9News.com.

