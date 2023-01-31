Dayton, Riverside awarded grants to make streets safer for motorists, pedestrians

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two cities in the Miami Valley have been awarded money to help prevent serious accidents and keep pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers safe.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Safer Streets for All grants to 14 Ohio communities including Dayton and Riverside, said the release.

This funding is made possible through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“With this investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are working to make Ohio roads safer for the thousands of Ohioans who travel on them each day,” said Brown.

A total of $15,414,000 will be awarded to the 14 communities, with Dayton receiving $160,000 and Riverside receiving $700,000.

According to the release, the awarded money will help Dayton and Riverside “develop a comprehensive safety action plan.”

Brown said, “This funding will put in place safety plans that will help to prevent serious accidents and keep pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers safe.”

