ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton, Riverside awarded grants to make streets safer for motorists, pedestrians

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OEsLI_0kXZdUgU00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two cities in the Miami Valley have been awarded money to help prevent serious accidents and keep pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers safe.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Safer Streets for All grants to 14 Ohio communities including Dayton and Riverside, said the release.

This funding is made possible through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Dayton among Ohio cities to receive large public transit boost

“With this investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are working to make Ohio roads safer for the thousands of Ohioans who travel on them each day,” said Brown.

A total of $15,414,000 will be awarded to the 14 communities, with Dayton receiving $160,000 and Riverside receiving $700,000.

According to the release, the awarded money will help Dayton and Riverside “develop a comprehensive safety action plan.”

Apartment complex renovated by Dayton nonprofit now available for rent

Brown said, “This funding will put in place safety plans that will help to prevent serious accidents and keep pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers safe.”

For more information about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Ohio man sentenced in 2021 death of Centerville woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from central Ohio has been sentenced after a 2021 crash in the Great Smoky Mountains that killed a Centerville woman. According to a release, 20-year-old Bryce Allen Axline, of Columbus, was sentenced on Thursday, February 2 to 65 months in federal prison. Axline was sentenced for charges of vehicular […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Underground issue cause behind Beavercreek power outage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some residents in the Beavercreek area found themselves waking up unable to turn the lights on. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, tells 2 NEWS that crews with the electric company were out in the Beavercreek area trying to isolate an outage issue. Kabel later identified the issue […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Springfield Police respond to overnight shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield Police responded to a neighborhood in Springfield overnight on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came into authorities at 2:22 a.m. to respond to the 300 block of West Liberty Street in Springfield for a reported shooting. It is not known at this time if anyone was injured. Springfield […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Vehicle into pole causes Harrison Township power outage

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A car crashed into a pole in Harrison Township, which caused a power outage for more than 1,000 residents on Sunday. According to AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, a car crashed into a pole on Haney Road in Harrison Township. The AES Ohio Outage Map shows […]
HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
WDTN

Crash causes delays for rush hour drivers on US 35

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving multiple vehicles has caused drivers to experience backups and delays Friday. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton Police responded to US 35 near Steve Whalen Blvd around 4:45 p.m. OHGO shows a 15 minute delay for drivers headed westbound on US 35 towards downtown Dayton as of […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Woman killed in Trotwood crash ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed after crashing her car into a pole on Monday, January 30. According to a police report, 58-year-old Cassandra Barnett was driving her Jeep Compass eastbound on Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Around 5:10 a.m., Barnett drove her car over the center line and collided with a […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Moraine Police close lane on I-75 NB after multi-vehicle crash

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were called to an busy interstate in Moraine Saturday morning. According to Moraine Police, authorities received a call to respond to I-75 northbound near Dryden Road in Moraine at 11:43 a.m. When Moraine police and fire arrived on scene, they determined three vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash. Moraine […]
MORAINE, OH
WDTN

‘Thousands of nails’ spill onto Harrison Township roadway

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A portion of Needmore Road is shut down after a spill on the roadway, following a multi-vehicle crash. According to a social media post from Harrison Township, authorities closed Needmore Road between I-75 and Payne Avenue for a crash involving multiple vehicles. A roofing truck was one of the vehicles […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

First Fridays: Celebrating Dayton businesses

At First Friday: Love the Gem City, multiple local retailers and restaurants will be holding a variety of deals and events. This monthly event runs from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at several locations across Dayton's downtown.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Annual Super Refund Saturday returns to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A partnership between a bank and a coalition is coming to Dayton to help with filing their taxes and learning about tax credits. KeyBank and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Coalition are holding a tax return preparation event on Saturday, February 4. Eligible taxpayers will be able to have their taxes […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Springfield raises pay for police officers: How to apply

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Springfield is raising compensation for police officers to encourage both recruitment and retention rates. According to a release by the city of Springfield, new officers will begin at $30.58 an hour, nearly $5 more than the previous pay of $25.76. Top pay for officers has been raised from […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Middletown shooting leaves 1 person dead, 1 injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has died and one person is injured following an overnight shooting in Middletown. The Middletown Division of Police released a social media post saying Middletown police and fire responded to the 700 block of Fifteenth Avenue in Middletown around 3:30 a.m. Authorities were called to a report of two […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

$68M headed to Ohio schools for security upgrades

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As school safety continues to be a concern for families and school districts, Gov. Mike DeWine is making it a top priority for Ohio. DeWine announced more than 900 additional schools will receive state funding through the latest round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program. “It’s on the forefront of […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Students learn with philanthropists and volunteers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — High school juniors from eight local schools had the opportunity to be a part of a program to create a wellbeing for the community for the future. According to a release, students were able to meet and participate with three area non-profit organizations in the “22nd Annual Junior Leadership Dayton Program” […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy