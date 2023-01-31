Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dining Options Are Plentiful in Deep EllumSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Related
Fur-tographers & Dog Runners: How to help Dallas Animal Services save more pets by volunteering
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you don’t have a cat or dog of your own, we found a way for you to get some one-on-one time with those animals. Inside DFW checked out Dallas Animal Services, which is one of the highest intake shelters in the country and they need our help.
Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas Zoo
DALLAS (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the case of the two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo after he was spotted near the animal exhibits at an aquarium in the city, police said Friday. Davion Irvin was arrested Thursday and was charged with six counts...
A real zoodunit: Monkeys found but mystery deepens in Dallas
DALLAS (AP) — Two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo were found Tuesday in an abandoned home after going missing the day before from their enclosure, which had been cut. But no arrests have been made, deepening the mystery at the zoo that has included other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.
Community Shoutout: The Immigrant Mom nonprofit
DALLAS (KDAF) – We love to give shout-outs to those in the community that are making a difference and today we got the chance to chat with a nonprofit that supports mothers who are parenting in a new and different country. “The Immigrant Mom is an organization with a...
Get a better night’s sleep by way of a better pillow from Dallas’ The Pillow Bar
DALLAS (KDAF) – Did you know that how you wake up from your sleep showcases what type of sleeper you are? For example, if you wake up on your side, you need a specific pillow for your specific sleep type. Everyone has experienced a bad night’s sleep, some more...
You have to try this Dallas eatery that makes Vietnamese street food with a Mexican twist
How about a little Vietnamese street food with a Mexican twist? Surely, you can't say no to that.
North Texas cities have one of the worst commutes in America: Study reveals
Working from home has been more common since the pandemic, but companies/businesses are returning to the office in droves and thus, more people are facing long, dreadful commute times.
How to avoid most common winter weather roadside emergencies
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During winter storms, many Texas drivers find themselves stranded and in need of emergency roadside service. Here are some Tips from AAA Texas on how to avoid the most common winter weather roadside emergencies. According to AAA Texas, more than 800 Dallas/Fort...
Making mocktails: Spa Water
We're all about having fun, but alcohol isn't always necessary for a good time, that's why on Inside DFW we love showing mocktail recipes!
North Texan $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) – What would be the first thing you do if you were to win a million dollars? Well, a resident of North Texas could soon tell you after a huge lottery win. The Texas Lottery reports a resident north of Dallas-Fort Worth has claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch ticket, “A Blue Ridge resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.”
Got beef? Here’s where more Portillo’s locations opening up in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – What’s life without another location serving up some Chicago-style hot dogs, beef, burgers, and more? Portillo’s is setting up some more shops around North Texas for your dining pleasure. First, it was the beef bus and then, it was the grand opening of the...
Bottoms up North Texas: Which alcohol is the best value for your money?
They call themselves liquid evangelists and we wanted to learn what's good when it comes to wine and spirits. In Victory Park, we're getting some advice for your next party, and the question we want to answer is this, which alcohol is the best value for your money?
It’s Girl Scout season! But it means more than just cookies
DALLAS (KDAF) – It’s Girl Scout season and this is about so much more than just cookies. Girl Scouting has a goal of building courage, confidence, and character. Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas joined Inside DFW along with Girl Scout Rida Ahmed to talk about cookies and creating so much more within these young ladies.
What to expect from next week’s weather in North Texas after icy start to February
DALLAS (KDAF) — After an icy week and start to February the weekend weather in North Texas will be cool with a pleasant feel alongside a gradual warm-up. After a cold start, Saturday will eventually warm-up to the mid-50s in the region alongside sunny skies and Sunday will see highs ranging around the 60s with mostly sunny skies.
Channel your inner artist at Plano’s Pipe and Palette
DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you ready to create a masterpiece for the first or thousandth time? Get ready to get your paint on at Plano’s Pipe and Palette. This place has it all, splatter paint classes, fluid art on canvas workshops, and best of all, it’s got kids’ art camps that will get your kid’s inner artist to come out and play!
How to rock the Pantone color of 2023 with Galleria Dallas: Viva Magenta
DALLAS (KDAF) – The Pantone color of the year has been announced and our friends at Galleria Dallas are showing us how to rock this very bold hue. Galleria Dallas says, “The Pantone Color Institute is the authority on color throughout the world. And every year they select a new color to describe the ethos of what’s happening in the world. For 2023 That color is Viva Magenta. Today we’re here at Galleria Dallas to show you how to incorporate Viva magenta into your life in 2023.”
NWS Fort Worth: ‘Dangerous travel, stay home!’ Winter Storm Warning extended in North Texas as ice accumulations worsen roads
The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth is encouraging North Texans to stay home due to dangerous travel from the winter storm the region is experiencing.
Texas’ favorite soda makes huge announcement: Dr. Pepper adds Strawberries & Cream to flavor lineup
DALLAS (KDAF) – Kick back, relax, crack open an ice-cold Dr. Pepper, and enjoy some of life’s finest moments. Maybe you’re wanting to try something new aside from the original DP, good thing you won’t have to go far from the real thing. Dr. Pepper has announced a new addition to its popular soda lineup, Strawberries & Cream.
Dallas’ one-stop shop that combines, grocery stores, lunch spots & gift shops
DALLAS (KDAF) – We love finding hot spots around the Dallas area and recently, Inside DFW got an inside look at a one-stop shop that combines grocery stores, lunch spots, and gift shops. When you think of a one-stop shop, you’re thinking of somewhere you can grab a bite...
How to hoop like the Harlem Globetrotters & when they’re playing in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – Basketball is one the most beloved sports throughout the world, and it doesn’t matter your age, size, gender, skill level, or anything else, because it’s a sport for everyone. Inside DFW got the chance to meet the most fascinating bunch in all of basketball,...
CW33
Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0