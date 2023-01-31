DALLAS (KDAF) – The Pantone color of the year has been announced and our friends at Galleria Dallas are showing us how to rock this very bold hue. Galleria Dallas says, “The Pantone Color Institute is the authority on color throughout the world. And every year they select a new color to describe the ethos of what’s happening in the world. For 2023 That color is Viva Magenta. Today we’re here at Galleria Dallas to show you how to incorporate Viva magenta into your life in 2023.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO