Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas Zoo

DALLAS (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the case of the two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo after he was spotted near the animal exhibits at an aquarium in the city, police said Friday. Davion Irvin was arrested Thursday and was charged with six counts...
A real zoodunit: Monkeys found but mystery deepens in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo were found Tuesday in an abandoned home after going missing the day before from their enclosure, which had been cut. But no arrests have been made, deepening the mystery at the zoo that has included other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.
Community Shoutout: The Immigrant Mom nonprofit

DALLAS (KDAF) – We love to give shout-outs to those in the community that are making a difference and today we got the chance to chat with a nonprofit that supports mothers who are parenting in a new and different country. “The Immigrant Mom is an organization with a...
How to avoid most common winter weather roadside emergencies

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During winter storms, many Texas drivers find themselves stranded and in need of emergency roadside service. Here are some Tips from AAA Texas on how to avoid the most common winter weather roadside emergencies. According to AAA Texas, more than 800 Dallas/Fort...
Making mocktails: Spa Water

We're all about having fun, but alcohol isn't always necessary for a good time, that's why on Inside DFW we love showing mocktail recipes!
North Texan $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win

DALLAS (KDAF) – What would be the first thing you do if you were to win a million dollars? Well, a resident of North Texas could soon tell you after a huge lottery win. The Texas Lottery reports a resident north of Dallas-Fort Worth has claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch ticket, “A Blue Ridge resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.”
It’s Girl Scout season! But it means more than just cookies

DALLAS (KDAF) – It’s Girl Scout season and this is about so much more than just cookies. Girl Scouting has a goal of building courage, confidence, and character. Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas joined Inside DFW along with Girl Scout Rida Ahmed to talk about cookies and creating so much more within these young ladies.
Channel your inner artist at Plano’s Pipe and Palette

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you ready to create a masterpiece for the first or thousandth time? Get ready to get your paint on at Plano’s Pipe and Palette. This place has it all, splatter paint classes, fluid art on canvas workshops, and best of all, it’s got kids’ art camps that will get your kid’s inner artist to come out and play!
How to rock the Pantone color of 2023 with Galleria Dallas: Viva Magenta

DALLAS (KDAF) – The Pantone color of the year has been announced and our friends at Galleria Dallas are showing us how to rock this very bold hue. Galleria Dallas says, “The Pantone Color Institute is the authority on color throughout the world. And every year they select a new color to describe the ethos of what’s happening in the world. For 2023 That color is Viva Magenta. Today we’re here at Galleria Dallas to show you how to incorporate Viva magenta into your life in 2023.”
