"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
First Two Storey H-E-B to Open in Austin Next WeekAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also Opening
The new locations represent the entity’s continued growth plans. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KSAT.com, and NBCDFW.com.
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
Texas is one of the 10 states that spend the most money on engagement rings: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s never a bad time to pop the question to your significant other and you really only need two things to make it happen, love and an engagement ring. Friday, February 3 was National Wedding Ring Day! “National Wedding Ring Day is important because it gives couples a chance to reunite and fall in love again. This has proved to help solidify marriage commitment and foster longevity,” National Today said.
Gambling proponents have a new plan to ask Texas voters to legalize casinos
If state lawmakers agree, Texas voters will have the final say on whether the state will expand gambling and casinos this November.
Did you win? 2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – Another year of NFL disappointment for Dallas Cowboys fans as they lost in the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers, but that means another fun offseason dreaming up the right pieces to add to the team in order to get back to the Super Bowl. While the Cowboys winning will have to wait for the fall, some folks in Texas are winning through the lottery.
Check your Powerball tickets – prize worth $2 million still not claimed
Coming in second place is not such a bad deal if you’re a Powerball lottery player. That’s because the second prize in a recent drawing yielded one lucky Texas ticket holder an impressive $2 million.
Don’t Do This! The Most Expensive Traffic Violations in Texas
I consider myself a rather conservative driver. My speedometer rarely goes more than 3-4 mph over the posted speed limit, I'm borderline obsessive about using my turn signals, and yellow lights mean slow down, not speed up. Of course, there are exceptions from time to time, but I said I'm...
Did you win? $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) - Well, there are some players in the Super Bowl to root for even if they aren't Dallas Cowboys, but did you know both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts played high school football in the Lone Star State?
New Dr. Pepper and Blue Bell Flavors Have Been Announced
How about a story that is not about cold weather? Two iconic Texas brands are releasing new flavors. According to a press release, Dr Pepper introduced the newest flavor that will become a permanent part of their drink lineup. The new flavor is Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream hits shelves nationwide later this month. The new beverage treat is the original 23 flavors of Dr Pepper swirled with layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish.
Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo
Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
