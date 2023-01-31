ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CW33

North Texan $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win

DALLAS (KDAF) – What would be the first thing you do if you were to win a million dollars? Well, a resident of North Texas could soon tell you after a huge lottery win. The Texas Lottery reports a resident north of Dallas-Fort Worth has claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch ticket, “A Blue Ridge resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.”
FARMERSVILLE, TX
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Winning lottery scratch ticket worth $1M sold in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $1 million scratch ticket was sold at a Stripes Store in Pharr. A news release from the Texas Lottery Commission said a resident of La Porte, Texas, claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was...
PHARR, TX
CW33

Texas is one of the 10 states that spend the most money on engagement rings: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s never a bad time to pop the question to your significant other and you really only need two things to make it happen, love and an engagement ring. Friday, February 3 was National Wedding Ring Day! “National Wedding Ring Day is important because it gives couples a chance to reunite and fall in love again. This has proved to help solidify marriage commitment and foster longevity,” National Today said.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Did you win? 2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold somewhere in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) – Another year of NFL disappointment for Dallas Cowboys fans as they lost in the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers, but that means another fun offseason dreaming up the right pieces to add to the team in order to get back to the Super Bowl. While the Cowboys winning will have to wait for the fall, some folks in Texas are winning through the lottery.
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

New Dr. Pepper and Blue Bell Flavors Have Been Announced

How about a story that is not about cold weather? Two iconic Texas brands are releasing new flavors. According to a press release, Dr Pepper introduced the newest flavor that will become a permanent part of their drink lineup. The new flavor is Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream hits shelves nationwide later this month. The new beverage treat is the original 23 flavors of Dr Pepper swirled with layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo

Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

