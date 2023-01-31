ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Texas winter storm causes pileup on I-10 near Van Horn; El Paso flights canceled

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 5 days ago

It might be sunny in El Paso, but a winter storm with freezing rain and icy roads on Tuesday was creating all sorts of havoc in other parts of Texas.

A pileup collision involving tractor-trailers on Tuesday morning closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 east of Van Horn, the Texas Department of Transportation office in El Paso said on Twitter.

There was a traffic backup at least 10 miles long as I-10 East remained closed as of Tuesday afternoon. Drivers were being detoured to Van Horn, Tx DOT said. The roadway reopened early Tuesday evening.

There also were reports of ice on the road on I-10 near the I-20 split, the transportation department cautioned. Drivers are advised to remain home, if possible. If they must travel, drivers should slow down, pay attention and use caution.

Nation: 'It's messy out there': LaGuardia, Dallas airports issue ground stops amid fierce winter storms. Live updates.

The winter storm is also impacting the Permian Basin, where schools in Midland were closed Tuesday because of the worsening weather.

The storm is part of an arctic cold front stretching from Texas to the East Coast.

More: Here's how to stay out of the emergency room during winter storm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QizFV_0kXZdK6S00

In West Texas, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning from the Fort Stockton region eastward to Odessa-Midland and Del Rio and stretching east across much of Texas.

El Paso was expected to be sunny with a high of 60 degrees on Tuesday, but an upper-level system will arrive in the region on Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures but no local hazardous weather. There was a possibility of freezing rain in neighboring Hudspeth County, the weather service said.

Texas airport cancellations

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled by around 8 a.m. MT Tuesday, with over 1,300 more delayed, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware . Southwest Airlines saw the most cancellations, scrapping around 322 flights, or about 8% of its schedule, USA TODAY reported.

Cancellations impacted airports in Texas, including Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio.

As of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, the El Paso International Airport website listed the cancellation of seven departures to Dallas and Austin. Delays also were reported.

Travelers should check with their airlines for the latest updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUdp7_0kXZdK6S00

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Texas winter storm causes pileup on I-10 near Van Horn; El Paso flights canceled

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

Car crashes into Starbucks in northeast El Paso Saturday morning

EL PASO, Texas– Officials with El Paso Fire dispatch confirm one car crashed into a Starbucks in northeast El Paso Saturday morning. It happened at the Starbucks located at 10830 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. No injuries have been reported at this time. ABC-7 crews captured the scene as...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
MESQUITE, NM
KVIA

Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins. The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection. The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Fire units respond to blaze in Canutillo, Texas

UPDATE: West Valley Fire Department said the call came in at 9:31 am. When units arrived on scene the dept. said it found a large pile of recycling material on fire. Crews set up large diameter streams flowing over 500 gallons a minute each to knock down the flames. Hand lines were also deployed to contain the fire.
CANUTILLO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died after a car crash in downtown El Paso, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection of Stanton St. and Missouri Ave. The call for the crash came in at 1:22 a.m. Sunday morning. According to emergency preliminary reports, a car crashed into a parking The post One person dead after crash in downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Starlink satellites visible in El Paso’s night sky

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- People across El Paso were able to see the Starlink satellites orbiting earth Friday night. ABC-7 viewer shared photos of the satellites seen from Downtown El Paso. The sight comes one day after SpaceX launched 53 satellites from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Starlink is owned by Elon Musk The post Starlink satellites visible in El Paso’s night sky appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

EPPD: Body found in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City creates climate office, names native El Pasoan to head new department

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has created an Office of Climate and Sustainability and has appointed El Paso native Nicole Alderete-Ferrini as the City’s climate and sustainability officer.  Alderete-Ferrini “will work to address the specific impacts of the global climate crisis as they relate to the urban desert environment and […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police investigate discovery of body in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police have responded to the discovery of a body in central El Paso. The body was found at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Hueco Ave. According to the police, they do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the discovery. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
universitystar.com

Bri Bagwell: A new voice in country

Born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, country musician Bri Bagwell keeps with the traditionalism of country pioneers by paving her own path while sticking to her roots and prides herself on carrying the torch of Texas country music that so confidently stands as a pillar for the music she was raised on.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Deadly motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was killed after a motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley Wednesday night, according to a family member close to the victim. El Paso Police say it happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection Hawkins Blvd. and Phoenix Dr. near the El Paso Community College: Valle Verde Campus.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso police respond to fatal stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is responding to Las Palmas Medical Center in reference to a fatal stabbing Thursday night. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person injured in northeast motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash reported in northeast El Paso Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries, according to El Paso fire dispatcher. The crash happened on US-54 southbound near Transmountain Road, closing the left lane and shoulder. Our crew saw a...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Riverside Middle School placed on lockout Wednesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Riverside Middle School was placed on a secure lockout Wednesday morning after administration received a report of a student who previously made a threat to another student. According to dispatch, EPPD was notified immediately, and officers conducted a search of the school. Officers confirmed the student in question was not […]
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy