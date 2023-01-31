ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Manatee County reverses ban on the retail sale of dogs and cats

By Jesse Mendoza, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
Manatee County reversed a ban on the retail sale of dogs and cats Tuesday following a swift vote by commissioners who expressed concern about losing a legal battle against two local Petland stores.

The ban was approved in August 2021 in a four to three vote following years of advocacy by pet lovers concerned about the retail sale of dogs and cats raised in so-called "puppy mills."

Manatee County granted a one year grace period to give local stores time to shift their business models in response, but Petland Sarasota and Petland Bradenton filed a lawsuit and were granted a stay in court that allowed them to continue to sell dogs and cats despite the ordinance. Both stores are located in Manatee County.

Previously:Manatee County poised to fold on retail pet sales ban in face of Petland lawsuit

And:Manatee County bans retail sale of dogs and cats

On Tuesday, Manatee County commissioners reversed course in a five to one vote. Three of the commissioners who previously supported the ordinance lost re-election bids last year. At-large commissioner George Kruse was the lone nay vote.

Kruse criticized his peers for backing away from the ordinance because of pressure from the ongoing lawsuit, adding that it could set a bad precedent that invites legal challenges on other controversial matters.

"We're hiding behind the county attorney saying that this is a long process, expensive, and we're unsure about what's going to happen," Kruse said. "We are sure about what's going to happen. There's over 70 municipalities in this state alone, and every one of them won their case."

The reversal was pushed by the county's newest commissioners, who said the ordinance was misguided and violated the constitutional rights of store owners.

"This ordinance doesn't achieve the goal that it purports to achieve," Commissioner Amanda Ballard said. "It takes legally operated businesses that are regulated, it shuts them down, and it sends breeding underground. You're not going to stop the underground breeders with this kind of law."

Commissioner Mike Rahn, who received $1,000 donations from both of the local Petland stores during his political campaign, defended the owners of both retail establishments.

"I'm sure there's some bad operators in the system, I'm sure there is, and we need to shut those operators down," he said. "But we have two great businesses in Manatee County that support Manatee County, that support our Sheriff and the K-9 units, that contribute to different charities, that bring in school kids and help the schools with different items that the schools might need."

Karen Rosa
4d ago

If you're supporting the sale of animals in a pet store, you're supporting puppy mills, which is a horrible abuse situation.

Reply(1)
9
