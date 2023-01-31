Read full article on original website
Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines home on fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it on fire Thursday night. Aaron Michael Rodriguez, 42, and Jesus Antonio Avila Fuentes, 30, were both charged with first degree arson. Rodriguez also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, assault on […]
Man charged after throwing water on employee
DES MOINES, Iowa — A school intruder was stopped Friday morning. It happened at the Walnut Street School in downtown Des Moines. Police say a man tried to get into the school to warm up. School staff eventually forced him out of the building. The district decided not to...
Des Moines man accepts plea deal in homicide case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man initially charged with a Des Moines man's murder has accepted a plea deal. Christopher Wessels Jr. pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in connection to the killing of 22-year-old Dok Nyok Akol Dok in October 2022. In October, police say they had responded...
Des Moines Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison For Exploiting Minors on Snapchat
Des Moines, IA- A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for multiple child exploitation charges. 27-year-old Shaun Taylor Solem of Des Moines was sentenced Wednesday, February 1st to 360 months in prison. According to Court Documents, in 2019 and 2020 Solem communicated with multiple minor...
Cedar Rapids man charged in Fort Dodge cold case murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a cold case from 2016. Christopher Johnson, 49, of Cedar Rapids, is accused of killing Donald Preston in December 2016. Preston’s body was located in a field southwest of Fort Dodge on December 26, 2016. Investigators said he died after being shot in the head and abdomen.
Urbandale man accused of tracking ex-wife with GPS devices
GRIMES, Iowa – An Urbandale man is accused of stalking his ex-wife for two years after GPS devices were located in her vehicle in March of 2022. Cameron Herriott, 32, is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of stalking-unauthorized use of GPS, third-degree burglary, and violating a protective order. He was booked […]
Man dies after fire in Iowa motel room
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Investigators are looking for the cause of a motel fire that killed one man. The fire broke out in a room at Rodeway Inn. It was confined to that space. Firefighters found the man's body after getting the fire extinguished. An autopsy will help determine...
Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
2 Des Moines students arrested after stolen handgun recovered from locker
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two North High School students were arrested on Thursday in Des Moines. Des Moines police say a stolen handgun was recovered from a locker. KCCI is working to confirm what charges, if any, the students will face.
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000
An Iowa care facility that mistakenly sent a live resident to the funeral home in a body bag has been fined $10,000 by the state. According to state inspectors, a female resident of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale was in declining health and receiving hospice care in late December 2022 and […] The post Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Creston man booked on several drug charges
(Creston) -- A suspect faces several drug-related charges following their arrest in Creston Tuesday evening. The Creston Police Department says 39-year-old Jaime Nam Torres of Creston was arrested around 7:30 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third offense, conspire with intent to manufacture or deliver other schedule I, II, or III drugs, failure to affix a drug tax stamp -- 42.5 grams or more -- and attach a used drug tax stamp -- 10 or more dosage units, and conspire with intent to deliver false marijuana under 50 kilograms.
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
Suspect accused of harassing, threatening IC woman after he’s found sleeping in her apartment building’s laundry room
Iowa City Police have arrested a man they say harassed an Iowa City woman over the course of a week last month. 43-year-old Benjamin Hayes of Longfellow Court was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 4:15 Tuesday morning. Police found Hayes sleeping in a laundry room inside a Cross Park Avenue apartment building at 3:30 Tuesday morning. Investigators say he gave them the fake name, “David Jones”, a made-up date of birth, and he claimed he lived on the first floor of the building. Police determined his true identity when he provided his real social security number and ID.
Iowa City man who claimed he has a hard time remembering how to spell his name arrested for driving while barred
An Iowa City man who claimed he has a spelling issue was arrested for driving while barred and providing false ID information. Police stopped 39-year-old Plimio Zuniga Duron of Alyssa Court Southwest Monday night just before 10 pm because the registration sticker on the Ford pickup he was driving had expired. Police checked the registration sticker and found that it was for a different vehicle.
Iowa City man found with thousands of dollars in stolen goods
An Iowa City man with a history of thefts was reportedly found with thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise at a storage unit. 27-year-old Jerome Brooks of the Quarters apartment complex on Highway 6 East was in possession of a storage unit at Black and Gold Storage on Waterfront Drive when police executed a search warrant on the morning of November 11th. Investigators reportedly located property tying Brooks to at least seven burglaries and thefts. The property, which was returned to their rightful owners, was valued at over $11,000. However, police say the property that wasn’t recovered ups the total substantially.
DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos
An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it. The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 41-year-old Jessie Wade Stauffer at Lucas and Elm Streets for driving while barred. Police transported Stauffer to the Union County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash or surety bond.
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
