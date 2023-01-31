ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

inforney.com

Denton ISD, UNT, other schools opt to stay closed Friday

This story has been updated with Denton ISD, UNT and other schools announcing their closures Friday. With the forecast predicting warmer temperatures on Friday, Denton County schools and colleges had announced delayed starts. But Denton ISD decided to remain closed Friday, after previously announcing a two-hour delay to the day,...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center

FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

fox4news.com

Most Dallas-Fort Worth schools cancel classes again Friday

Dallas ISD planned to reopen schools Friday but joined other local districts by shutting down again before dawn. FOX 4's Dan Godwin reports the district made the decision because of the deteriorating road conditions overnight.
fox4news.com

Fort Worth residents venture out as North Texas unthaws

FORT WORTH, Texas - After being stuck at home for three days, people were ready to get out of the house. More people ventured out Thursday as the metroplex deep freeze unthaws. "Only thing I can say is everything‘s okay right now," said Maria Alvarran as she was shopping for...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Baylor Scott & White expected to bring new hospital to north Frisco

Construction on a new Baylor Scott & White hospital in north Frisco could start as early as March, according to state documentation. An architectural barriers project details page indicates plans to construct a Baylor Scott & White hospital at the northeast corner of PGA Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway. The project was registered on Jan. 26.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says

DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes

A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Restaurants reopen after closing for freeze

DALLAS - As North Texas begins to thaw out from what feels like a never-ending storm, many restaurants and businesses are beginning to open back up. Joe Leo's Fine Tex Mex located off of Fitzhugh in Dallas had been closed since Monday night. The popular eatery reopened at 3 p.m. Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas

DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze

DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Winter blast smacks Fort Worth, Tarrant County. Lockdown expected to remain until at least Thursday.

It is not the stock show’s first rodeo, nor its first time dealing with winter weather. “When you have an event in January and February in Fort Worth, Texas, you’re going to occasionally encounter ice or snow. That’s just the fact of life.” Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Communications Director Matt Brockman said. “We’ve been holding the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo now for 126 years. (The weather) today isn’t unlike a similar day we had actually the same week, probably the same day last year.”
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Focus Daily News

DFW Area Thursday School Cancellations

It seems like winter break just ended, but Mother Nature has given kids the gift of three ‘snow’ days this week as more schools are canceling classes for Thursday but hopeful the kids can return to the classrooms on Friday. We’ll continue to update as more schools announce their plans.
DALLAS, TX

