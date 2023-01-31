Driver crashes into Upstate home while eluding police

A driver trying to elude police crashed the vehicle he was driving into an Upstate home Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:30 AM on Bethel Road in Mauldin.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says officers from the Mauldin PD attempted to stop a Lincoln SUV, but the driver refused. The man then lost control of the vehicle, ran through a fence and hit the side of the house.

The suspect, who's identity has not been released then fled the scene. There's been no word on whether the Lincoln SUV had been stolen. The suspect remained at large as of the time of this report.