ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

Driver crashes into Upstate home while eluding police

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AXFWL_0kXZd8az00

A driver trying to elude police crashed the vehicle he was driving into an Upstate home Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:30 AM on Bethel Road in Mauldin.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says officers from the Mauldin PD attempted to stop a Lincoln SUV, but the driver refused. The man then lost control of the vehicle, ran through a fence and hit the side of the house.

The suspect, who's identity has not been released then fled the scene. There's been no word on whether the Lincoln SUV had been stolen. The suspect remained at large as of the time of this report.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

1 dead in overnight crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Bradley. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2:45 a.m. on SC-10 near Greenwood Mills Farm Road. Troopers said the driver was headed east when they went off the road and hit an embankment. The driver […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash blocks all lanes on I-26 in Laurens County

A concert tribute for Elvis Presley is coming to the Upstate. Crews responded to an apartment fire in Spartanburg. Upstate stroke attack survivor brings awareness to heart health. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. An Upstate stroke survivor is sharing her story and encouraging women to take care of their heart.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Missing Greenville County 11-year-old found safe, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE: According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Chloe Cruell has been located safely. An 11-year-old girl was reported missing in Greenville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that Chloe Cruell, 11, was last seen Friday leaving Assembly View Apartments on Assembly View...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Chloe Cruell, a missing 12-year-old last seen earlier tonight. Deputies said Cruell was last seen around 7:16 p.m. at 2309 Assembly View Drive. She was wearing a smoke gray hoodie with Chuckie on it, khaki pants, silver and black crocs, and was carrying a black backpack full of clothing.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

11 year old boy charged with assault

An 11 year old boy has been criminally charged after an assault last month near an Upstate school. Police say, the incident happened January 20th on Summit Drive right across from Summit Drive in elementary school in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
accesswdun.com

Toccoa man killed in Franklin Co. wreck; four others hospitalized

A single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday afternoon. Toccoa resident Jimmy Tate, 73, was identified as the person killed in the accident, which occurred on GA 59 near One Mile Lane just before 3 p.m. "A white 2013 Chevrolet Express van...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man last seen on Sunday

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Max Edgar Hoover, Jr. was last seen at the Shelter of Hope possibly wearing a blue coat and khaki pants. Deputies said Hoover...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Oconee Co. deputies searching for two missing teens

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teen girls who were last seen Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Jaley Kimbrell and 13-year-old Alyssa Nicole Wheeler left a house on Shiloh Road and were last seen at 3 a.m. by a family member.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy