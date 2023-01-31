Tremendous 10 poll: Girls weightlifters lead this week's list of nominees

Girls weightlifting had or began their district competition as the winter sports season begins to wind down, and there were several standout performances that lead this week's list of Tremendous 10 nominees.

For last week's Tremendous 10 poll, George Jenkins girls basketball player Morgan Walsh won by a 16-point margin. She finished with 40.3 percent of the vote. Lake Gibson wrestler Colt Brown took second with 24.2 percent of the vote, and George Jenkins girls soccer player took third with 19.1 percent of the vote.

Rounding out the top 10 are Lakeland Christian's Carly Sabat, McKeel's Skylar Smith, Lake Gibson's Hayden Whidden, Santa Fe Catholic's Tate Darner, Davenport's Emmanuel Ramirez, Bartow's EJ Horton and Lake Wales' Sevastian Rosado.

Here are this week's list of Tremendous 10 nominees.

Winter Haven senior Alyvia Logan (girls weightlifting) won the 154-pound class in the Traditional competition with a total lift of 340 pounds and the Olympic competition with a total lift of 295 pounds at the Class 3A, District 10 meet.

Lake Wales senior Lydia Denton (girls weightlifting) won the 169-pound class in the Traditional competition with a total lift of 345 pounds and the Olympic competition with a total lift of 315 pounds at the Class 3A, District 10 meet.

Auburndale senior Peyton Battilla (girls soccer) finished the week with four goals and three assists. She scored one goal with three assists in the opening-round victory over Liberty then had three goals in the district semifinals against Lake Wales. For the season, she has 28 goals and nine assists.

Winter Haven junior Isaac Celiscar (boys basketball) averaged 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists in two games for the the Blue Devils. For the season, he is averaging 16.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals.

Frostproof sixth-grader Helana Rodriguez (girls soccer) scored a hat trick in the Bulldogs victory over Bell Creek in the district quarterfinals. For the season, Rodriguez has 15 goals.

Lake Gibson senior Madison Fletcher (girls soccer) scored two goals and added two assists in the district quarterfinal victory over Kathleen. For the season, she has eight goals and five assists.

Auburndale senior Kervin Knaggs (boys basketball) scored 22 points in a loss to Winter Haven and 17 points in a victory over Seminole.

Jordan Christian Prep’s Zay Mosley (boys basketball) averaged 29.5 points, 17.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in two wins. For the season, he is averaging 17.1 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.3 steals.

Lakeland senior Rolijah Hardy (boys basketball) averaged 16.5 points, 4.8 assists and 3.0 steals in four games, all wins. For the season, he is averaging 15.4 points, 3.9 assists and 2.7 steals.

Ridge Community goalkeeper Thomas Coniglio (boys soccer) stopped three penalty kicks and had five saves in the Bolts’ district tournament game against Strawberry Crest.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Tremendous 10 poll: Girls weightlifters lead this week's list of nominees