foxillinois.com
Illinois' Orange Krush has ticket's revoked for road matchup against Iowa
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Orange Krush, Illinois' premier college hoops student section and largest student-run charitable organization was originally making the trip to Iowa City with 200 students along for the ride. However, on Wednesday, they were contacted by Iowa, that their tickets would be revoked. The Orange Krush bought their tickets under the Boy's and Girl's club as many schools have a policy regarding student sections traveling to away games.
foxillinois.com
Mahomet families demand action over bullying, superintendent responds
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Tension are high in the Mahomet-Seymour School District after board member Meghan Hennesy said her colleagues are not taking action against bullying in schools. "We've had physical assaults on students because of their sexual orientation," Hennesy said. Hennessy, who said she receives complaints on a...
foxillinois.com
Donate blood in memory of Central A&M students
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Central A&M High School is hosting a blood drive to honor the two students who died in a car crash in July. The blood drive is from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Feb. 14, at 229 East Pine Street Moweaqua, IL 62550. The blood...
foxillinois.com
Danville fire crews respond to fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a fire on Kansas St. around 11:50 am on Friday morning. They are asking residents to avoid the area to allow room for emergency vehicles to enter and exit. We will keep you updated as information becomes...
foxillinois.com
Paris woman dead in fatal car crash
VIGO COUNTY, In. (WCCU) — A Paris woman is dead after a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 41 and Mayfair Dr. on Thursday. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says at 2:29 p.m. a SUV was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US Hwy 41 from the crossover, and into a parking lot to the east.
foxillinois.com
Police: 38-year-old shot and left with life-threatening injuries
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 38-year-old Decatur man was left with life-threatening injuries after they were shot on Thursday night, according to the Decatur Police Department. According to police, at 11:29 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. 22nd Street, 22nd Street Discount Liquor, about a 38-year-old man who was shot.
foxillinois.com
Sheriff: Son stabs mom in neck
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male was arrested on Thursday after Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a female who was stabbed. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 1:10 p.m. they found a 51-year-old female on Lehman Drive with multiple stab wounds to her body and neck.
