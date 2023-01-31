Why such lienent sentences ? Less than 1 year for felony embezzlement , fraud , grand theft , abuse of position? Maybe the sentencing judge should be investigated
yeah and us section 8 people have to put up with this kind of people who are supposed to be helping people i can't believe that they have the nerve to take money from low income people that is very disgusting to me and I'm sure others would agree there goes honesty for you. i hope. in the future they really check on people who work for them I'm also glad they'll be punished i think. all of them should have to pay ALL THAT MONEY BACK HOWEVER LONG IT TAKES
I'm on section 8 and no one cares about my husband's pension but her I was straight up about it no federal or state agency cared it was from a shop.Now my manager couldn't wait to get to get to her hands on it if section 8 is federally funded it shouldn't make a difference like anywhere else. Ever since we moved here that's all she wanted to do she kept bringing it up my husband passed away I have the pension 🙏 praying she gets fired not the first time she time she has played with someone's life
Comments / 56