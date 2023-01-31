Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
2 boil orders lifted; one remains in effect
Two boil water orders have been lifted while one remains in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the boil orders for the West Stone County Water Association in both Stone and Searcy Counties have been lifted. The advisories were issued due to a power outage, last Saturday, Jan. 28 for the customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.
KTLO
7 building permits issued in January
A commercial addition tops the January building permits, according to a report from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department. The permit has been issued to Gregory Company on behalf of Baxter Healthcare Corp. for an addition to a building located at 1900 Highway 201 North, with a construction value of $19 million.
KTLO
Residence catches fire south of Gamaliel
Photos courtesy of 101 Gamaliel Fire Protection District. A residence in Baxter County caught fire on Monday. According to the incident report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Wilma Mannella and her adult children were able to get out the residence unharmed. The fire was reported on Monday at...
fayettevilleflyer.com
City trash and recycling services suspended Thursday, early-week collections will be picked up next week
Might as well roll that trash can back up the driveway this week. Or let it sit the curb for another week. Your choice. City of Fayetteville officials today announced that trash and recycling services would be suspended on Thursday, and the uncollected routes originally scheduled Monday-Thursday would be picked up next week due to slick road conditions resulting from this week’s winter weather.
KTLO
13 business licenses issued in January; 7 home-based
The City of Mountain Home issued 13 business licenses in January, including seven home-based. According to a report from building inspection manager Jeannie Anderson, the licenses include:. Hieu Nguyen for Mountain Home Nail Techs located at 309 Highway 62 East;. Jesse and Misty Gilliam for Target Inspection Services, a residential...
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
When will my neighborhood be clear of ice?
The main roads are clear, but neighborhoods are suffering the most when it comes to ice on the roads.
Kait 8
1 dead and 1 injured in Independence County crash
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another suffered injuries after a crash early Saturday morning. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash at happened at 7:43 a.m. on Feb. 4 on Highway 69 in Independence County. Terry Engles, 69, of Mount Pleasant, was traveling south in the...
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
KTLO
MH Mayor Adams discusses city’s response to winter weather
Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams spoke with KTLO’s Heather Lofits to discuss city’s response to the winter weather.
KTLO
Historic Izard County church vandalized
Photos courtesy of Izard County Sheriff’s Office. An area landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places was reportedly vandalized. The incident occurred at the Old Philadelphia Methodist Church in the community of Larkin, northeast of Melbourne. According to Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton, his office was contacted...
KTLO
Missouri man charged with vehicle theft
A Missouri man is charged with theft by receiving after he was discovered driving a stolen vehicle in Harrison. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of one recently stolen in Missouri, near Walmart on U.S. Highway 62/65. Officers followed the vehicle into the parking lot where they observed the driver reverse into a parking pot, appearing to try to evade detection.
KTLO
Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads
Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Arkansas
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Arkansas is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
Calf rescued after being born in the sleet on Judsonia ranch
One little calf had an udderly freezing start to life after being born in an ice storm on a central Arkansas ranch.
KTLO
Kathy Lynn Bruner, 62, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 62-year-old Kathy Lynn Bruner of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Kathy Bruner died Friday in Mountain Home.
onlyinark.com
Jacksonport State Park and a Town That Could Have Been
The mid-1800s was a critical time in Arkansas and the United States. Westward expansion was at its peak and as the frontier settled, the need for transportation and trade from the east to the west and back again increased. Steamboats and the river were Arkansas’s most reliable transportation and trade sources. Jacksonport became a rising star in the industry thanks to both its location at the confluence of the White and Black Rivers and the discovery of a hidden treasure beneath their waters.
Woman found dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by officials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Teena Doyle, 56, was found by family members in a ravine on the property where she went missing on Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials...
‘Home by her birthday’: Reward fund established for missing Conway teen Tanvi Marupally
A reward fund of $5,000 has been created for information leading to the safe return of Tanvi Marupally, 14, by March 24.
KTLO
MH City Council approves resolution to seek additional funding for wastewater project
In a short meeting, the Mountain Home City Council met for its regular schedule meeting Thursday night. One council member, Paige Dillard Evans, was not in attendance. The meeting began with Mayor Hillrey Adams thanking the street department and everyone who helped with the winter weather the past two weeks. Mayor Adams says he has received many compliments on how well everything was handled.
Comments / 0