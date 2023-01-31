Read full article on original website
Related
Here's how a wildly outgunned US Navy pilot outfoxed one of the Soviet Union's best jets, scoring a string of kills in a legendary dogfight
Royce Williams was recently awarded the Navy Cross for his display of "extraordinary heroism" during the Korean War air battle.
US scrambles F-22s following reports of unidentified flying object over Montana believed to be a Chinese spy balloon
Stratospheric balloons can provide high-resolution photographs of the ground below for a fraction of the cost of a satellite.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
Can we deploy hypersonic weapons before China and Russia outgun us? It’s up to Congress
Russia allegedly deployed hypersonic weapons for the first time at tactical scale earlier this month.
If Chinese spy balloon escapes US airspace, get ready for an even bigger disaster
A Chinese spy balloon has been floating over America this week. That's shockingly bad news. But things will get even worse if the balloon is allowed to leave American airspace.
VIDEO: “Explosion In The Sky” Caught On Camera In Billings, Montana, After Military Jet Zooms By
A woman saw what she claims was an explosion in the sky over Billings on Friday, February 3, 2022, and she shared a video of the incident on Twitter. MTN News interviewed Moore and confirmed she shot this video on Friday: “Ok, so here’s what
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: Coast Guard releases video of Russian ships in Hawaii waters
The Coast Guard announced Wednesday that it has been tracking what it believes is a Russian intelligence-gathering ship over “recent weeks ” off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands and released video of the ship refueling at sea with another Russian vessel. The Coast Guard announced Wednesday that...
Why U.S. is Revealing Location of Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Russia
Pictures showing details of the ARC Integrity being loaded with the Bradleys sparked questions on social media.
Why the US hasn't shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to officials
As the US and its Canadian partners continue to monitor a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floating above the northern United States, one question stands out among the rest: Why hasn't it been shot down?
F-22 Shoots Down Chinese Spy Balloon Off Carolinas With Missile (Updated)
Tyler Schlitt Photography / LiveStormChasers.comAfter days spent floating over the U.S., the Chinese spy balloon was shot down and a collection operation is now underway off the Carolinas.
China’s Spy Balloon Over Montana Is Part Of A Larger, More Troubling Pattern
KFBB-TV captureThe Pentagon says Chinese balloons have flown over the U.S. multiple times before and other peculiar incidents point to a much wider issue.
FAA ground stop for Chinese spy balloon shootdown results in massive flight radar gap off South Carolina coast
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop on flights in North Carolina and South Carolina near the area around a Chinese spy balloon flying near the Atlantic.
Second spy balloon traced over Latin America, US-China tensions escalate
Beijing alleges, the "weather balloon" deviated off course and that U.S. diplomats and media outlets use it as a pretext "smear" China.
Photo of Bradley Fighting Vehicles Traveling to Ukraine Raises Questions
Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder said the armored vehicles offer a "level of firepower" and protection that "will bring advantages on the battlefield."
A suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen operating near a US nuclear base housing 150 Minuteman ICBMs
Montana Senator Steve Daines said the suspected Chinese spy balloon was concerning for its proximity to the sprawling Malmstorm nuclear-missile base.
Chinese Spy Balloon Reaches Missouri
Yevhen Borysov/Getty Images/KFBB-TV captureQuestions and concerns are growing around the presence of the balloon and when the Pentagon actually disclosed it to the public.
The US city that keeps changing the world
Since its 1869 foundation, Seattle has been a city of innovation. Whether it's coffee or computers, aviation to Amazon, its businesses have changed the world. Is there something in the air?
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1