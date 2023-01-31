Fancy Farm, Kentucky Sacramento, California Gena Foote passed quietly into God’s waiting arms with her children by her side on January 25th, 2023 at 89 years of age. She started her life in a tiny town founded by many of her ancestors in Graves County Kentucky. There her life centered around school, her church and her family until the day a handsome young soldier came through Fancy Farm on his way to Ft. Campbell, Ky. She caught his eye and the rest is history. She would become a soldier’s wife and travel the world alongside him all while raising children and balancing all that military life threw at her. An avid bowler and golfer, she also loved going to concerts and plays in addition to traveling the country when the opportunity presented itself. Gena loved to have fun with family and always had a ready smile for strangers. Gena is survived by her daughter Beth Walter, grandson Michael Walter (wife Mina, great granddaughters Layla and Jenna); grandson Robert Walter; daughter Barbara Sady (husband David), granddaughter Jessica Sommer (husband Brett, great grandsons Blake and Lucas), granddaughter Stephanie Merz (husband Cory, great granddaughters Jordon and Mackenzie); Son Robert Foote (wife Margueritte) granddaughter Meghan Foote, granddaughter Caiti Dunn (great granddaughters Cailin and Nova) granddaughter Shannin Foote; and daughter Vanessa Ryan (husband Sean) granddaughters Morgan Ryan and Macey Ryan. Her son Frank Patrick Foote died in 1958 at the age of 4, a grief no mother should have to endure. Her husband Robert G. Foote predeceased her in 2007 after 55 years of marriage. She was the youngest child of 8 of Henry Leo and Mary Erminine VanNess, all of who have passed. So I'll sing Hallelujah……You were an angel in the shape of our Mom When we fell down you'd be there holding us up Spread your wings as you go.

