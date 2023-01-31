Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie SquareRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Trojans win rematch with Grizzlies, 55-40
With the push for the postseason on as teams see their remaining regular season games dwindle, Oak Ridge High’s varsity boys’ basketball team pulled off a big win Wednesday night at home, upending Granite Bay, 55-40. The Trojans had lost to the Grizzlies the first time around in...
goldcountrymedia.com
Athlete of the Week: Ryan Nair pours in 28 points for Lady Timberwolves in win over Yuba City
The Woodcreek High girls’ basketball team is in second- place in the Capital Valley Conference at 6-2 and is currently ranked 13th by MaxPreps in the Sac-Joaquin Section. The Lady Timberwolves have averaged 57 points per game and have been led by sophomore Ryan Nair, who totaled 28 points in a huge 63-38 win over Yuba City High on Jan. 26. She has averaged 13.2 points per game and has also played a large role defensively, averaging 4.5 steals per contest.
goldcountrymedia.com
Last-second goal sends Colfax soccer to playoffs with thrilling win over Twelve Bridges
One word can describe Colfax High School's boys soccer team this season: resilient. The season started on a somber note with the tragic death of teammate Dante De La Torre. The Falcons have battled through tragedy, injury and any other type of adversity that could be thrown their way but despite everything, they found themselves playing for a playoff spot Tuesday night at Twelve Bridges.
goldcountrymedia.com
Timberwolves unable to overcome the power of Inderkum's frontcourt in 64-54 loss
Inderkum High School’s boys' basketball team jumped out to an early lead against Woodcreek High Monday night to capture the Capital Valley Conference showdown, 64-54. It was the Timberwolves’ second loss to the league leaders, losing by 11 the first time around. It sets the stage for Wednesday’s...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom footballers sign
Folsom High had six football players sign letters of intent Wednesday at a ceremony held at the school. Five attended the ceremonial event: as tight end Walker Lyons signed with USC, defensive back Greco Carrillo with San Jose State, defensive back Joseph Chavez with the University of San Diego, defensive end Diallo Washington with Central Washington and defensive tackle Jake Greule with Presbyterian College in South Carolina. Though not at the ceremony, wide receiver Onterrio Smith Jr. signed with Sacramento State.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rink rats: Capital Thunder grows youth hockey in the area
When you think of high school sports in California, your mind likely goes to football, basketball, softball or baseball, where powerhouse programs in the Golden State are aplenty. Some of the best athletes in the state, however, don’t take the field or court; they lace up skates and take to...
Walker Lyons picks USC: 4-star tight end plans to take LDS mission, delays enrollment to 2024
Asked Tuesday for a quick quote on tight end Walker Lyons and Folsom High School coach Paul Doherty couldn't stop. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end, who Wednesday morning committed to USC, made an impact on the Bulldogs' highly successful program like no other. "Great kid, great ...
NBC Sports
Lessons Webb learned from football coach have stuck with him
Programming Note: The Game Changer Awards air Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area. Mark Kotsay, Logan Webb, Dusty Baker, Kevon Looney and Brandi Chastain will honor those who helped them fulfill their dreams. Over the last couple of seasons, Logan Webb has developed into...
goldcountrymedia.com
Cole Anderson 12/2/1963 - 1/1/2023
Cool — We are sad to announce the passing of Cole Anderson of Cool CA. He died at the age of 59 on January 1, 2023 unexpectedly in his home. Cole is survived by his wife Lisa Anderson married for 31 years, his children Ky Anderson 29 and Nathan Anderson 24. Cole started his career as a Service Advisor at McLaughlin Ford in 1989. Cole for the last 15 years worked at Roseville Toyota as the Service Director.
KCRA.com
'It’s just so sad': Parents plea with district for answers after Auburn elementary school slated to close
AUBURN, Calif. — An Auburn elementary school is set to close at the end of this school year, prompting questions from many parents about what the closure will mean for their young students and if anything could have been done differently to prevent it. “This is a special place....
goldcountrymedia.com
Vilca Peggy Dunievitz 11/3/1933 - 1/26/2023
Peggy Dunievitz passed away peacefully at her home in Auburn, with friends and family at her side, on January 26, 2023. Peggy was born November 3, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Henry and Ester Hemmingsen. Her dad was in the restaurant business, moving to California in 1945 where they opened a restaurant in Colfax.
goldcountrymedia.com
New cidery preparing to open doors in Auburn
Cider makers with local roots have plans to open Ponderosa Cider Company, which includes a tasting room, in Auburn in late March. Jon Hoag, who grew up in Auburn, and his wife Ashlee recently leased a space at 102 Gum Lane and just wrapped up the primary fermentation process on their first 5,200 gallons of cider.
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln's Best Band of 2022 to perform this month
Guilty as Charged band, a local group ranging from 12 to 17 years old, has some big performances coming up, according to Steve Pagano, Rockstar Music Academy owner in Lincoln. “Don’t let their youth fool you,” Pagano said. “These guys can hold their own in any club, festival or stadium and they have played them all.”
rosevilletoday.com
Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School
Roseville, Calif. – Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels. From first time students to competitive swimmers, their experience allows them to tailor a program to meet the specific need of each student. Private or small group classes provide the opportunity for one-on-one interaction with highly trained swim instructors.
KCRA.com
Sacramento’s Fixins Soul Kitchen to expand to Tulsa
Fixins Soul Kitchen is expanding outside California. The Sacramento-based soul food restaurant founded by Kevin Johnson, the former NBA star and Sacramento mayor, is opening up a new location in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The restaurant confirmed to KCRA 3 that the new location will open at 222 N. Detroit Ave in...
goldcountrymedia.com
Requiem for a Thrift Shop: Auburn's Victorian Attic
Before the boutique called Victorian Attic passes from all memory, I would like everyone to recall – or perhaps learn for the first time – this unique shop’s remarkable role in the Auburn community. “VicTic,” as its volunteers called it, was way more than a place for...
goldcountrymedia.com
John Kaufman 7/19/1952 - 1/11/2023
John (Johnny) Vincent Kaufman passed away on January 11, 2023 in Rocklin Ca. with his long time partner and friend Frances Buchholz by his side. John was the only boy and the fourth of five children of Vincent Theodore Kaufman and Etta Elizabeth Paulson of Minnesota. He is predeceased by...
elkgrovetribune.com
Big Burritos and Big Dreams as Curry Up Now Arrives in Elk Grove
Curry Up Now, Elk Grove’s newest restaurant located in The Ridge shopping plaza, got off to a great start at its Jan 25 grand opening ceremony. They promise to shake up how you look at Indian cuisine so get ready for dishes with a dash of attitude, fun and the right amount of naughty.
saccityexpress.com
Photo of the Day: 1/31/23
After City College commissioned HGA Sacramento to design the new Lillard Hall in April 2019, it is officially open to students and staff during the spring semester 2023. The new building features six lecture spaces, 15 office spaces, three workspaces, a tutoring space and 12 lab spaces for science classes.
goldcountrymedia.com
Mary Virginia (Gena) Foote 2/17/1933 - 1/25/2023
Fancy Farm, Kentucky Sacramento, California Gena Foote passed quietly into God’s waiting arms with her children by her side on January 25th, 2023 at 89 years of age. She started her life in a tiny town founded by many of her ancestors in Graves County Kentucky. There her life centered around school, her church and her family until the day a handsome young soldier came through Fancy Farm on his way to Ft. Campbell, Ky. She caught his eye and the rest is history. She would become a soldier’s wife and travel the world alongside him all while raising children and balancing all that military life threw at her. An avid bowler and golfer, she also loved going to concerts and plays in addition to traveling the country when the opportunity presented itself. Gena loved to have fun with family and always had a ready smile for strangers. Gena is survived by her daughter Beth Walter, grandson Michael Walter (wife Mina, great granddaughters Layla and Jenna); grandson Robert Walter; daughter Barbara Sady (husband David), granddaughter Jessica Sommer (husband Brett, great grandsons Blake and Lucas), granddaughter Stephanie Merz (husband Cory, great granddaughters Jordon and Mackenzie); Son Robert Foote (wife Margueritte) granddaughter Meghan Foote, granddaughter Caiti Dunn (great granddaughters Cailin and Nova) granddaughter Shannin Foote; and daughter Vanessa Ryan (husband Sean) granddaughters Morgan Ryan and Macey Ryan. Her son Frank Patrick Foote died in 1958 at the age of 4, a grief no mother should have to endure. Her husband Robert G. Foote predeceased her in 2007 after 55 years of marriage. She was the youngest child of 8 of Henry Leo and Mary Erminine VanNess, all of who have passed. So I'll sing Hallelujah……You were an angel in the shape of our Mom When we fell down you'd be there holding us up Spread your wings as you go.
Comments / 0