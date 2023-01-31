ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard schools launches parent survey in search of next superintendent

By Matt Reeser
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago

The Brevard County school board wants to hear from parents in the search for the next superintendent.

Read: Brevard Public Schools approves interim superintendent

On Monday, the district launched a parental survey to get feedback from the community on what they want to see in the next leader of Brevard Public Schools.

The district has been under an interim superintendent since Mark Mullins stepped down last December.

Read: Brevard Public Schools superintendent voluntarily resigns, search to begin for replacement

The district also announced plans to hold four community forums to get feedback.

The forums will take place in February at the following locations:

Bayside High

Monday, Feb. 6

6-7 p.m.

Satellite High

Tuesday, Feb. 7

6-7 p.m.

Titusville High

Wednesday, Feb. 8

6-7 p.m.

Rockledge High

Monday, Feb. 13

6-7 p.m.

Read: Brevard Public Schools superintendent to leave position, search for new leader starts soon

A link to the superintendent survey can be found here .

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

