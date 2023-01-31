Brevard schools launches parent survey in search of next superintendent

The Brevard County school board wants to hear from parents in the search for the next superintendent.

On Monday, the district launched a parental survey to get feedback from the community on what they want to see in the next leader of Brevard Public Schools.

The district has been under an interim superintendent since Mark Mullins stepped down last December.

The district also announced plans to hold four community forums to get feedback.

The forums will take place in February at the following locations:

Bayside High

Monday, Feb. 6

6-7 p.m.

Satellite High

Tuesday, Feb. 7

6-7 p.m.

Titusville High

Wednesday, Feb. 8

6-7 p.m.

Rockledge High

Monday, Feb. 13

6-7 p.m.

A link to the superintendent survey can be found here .

