ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WGN News

Chinese balloon now over central US; Blinken cancels visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China’s firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions. Aside from the government response, fuzzy videos dotted social media as people […]
KANSAS STATE
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
33K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy