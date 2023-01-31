Elton John will belatedly celebrate the 50th anniversary of Honky Chateau by releasing an expanded version of the album on March 24. Originally released in May 1972, Honky Chateau was John's first chart-topping album, and features the hit singles "Rocket Man" and "Honky Cat." It was named after the 18th-century Chateau d'Herouville outside Paris where it was recorded and was the first to feature John's live band - guitarist Davey Johnstone, bassist Dee Murray and drummer Nigel Olsson – on every song.

