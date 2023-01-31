July 22, 1968 ~ January 31, 2023 (age 54) Kelby Rice, 54, of Coalfield passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 31, 2023, encompassed by his adoring family. Originally from Dayton Ohio, Kelby cultivated the quality of building relationships with the people he encountered. Kelby‘s smile was infectious, and was unquestionably one of the most outgoing, fun-loving man that ever graced this earth. Following his graduation in 1987 from Coalfield high school, Kelby would kick off his 30-year mission as a distinguished firefighter and fire chief with the Coalfield Volunteer fire department. Coupled with this passion, you could inevitably spot Kelby on a dirt race track, pursuing adventure, displaying his admiration for marksmanship activities, and as an avid car enthusiast. Kelby rejoiced in restoring anything by hand. Above all, family was the most important to Kelby. He lived a life that thrived on being the best father imaginable and dedicated himself as a godly husband.

COALFIELD, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO