•Queen B’s Renaissance Tour Will Stop in Minnesota. Who’s Excited?
It's been nearly five years since the Queen has hit the road and fans or BeyHives are ready! That's right Beyoncé announced Wednesday morning on February 1 her Renaissance World Tour 2023. She took to Instagram to share the news with this announcement:. Speculation of a tour had been...
Lil Pump Spends $25,000 on New Teeth – Watch
Lil Pump is all smiles today. The South Florida rapper recently spent $25,000 on some new teeth. Last month, Miami-based dental facility, 5 Star Smiles, posted a video on their Instagram account of Lil Pump getting a set of new choppers. In the clip, the 22-year-old rapper is having his gums lasered and installed with a new pair of porcelain veneers. It looked painless, and the Pumpster was happy with the results. The video caption reads, "PORCELAIN GANG" in all caps with two cold face emojis.
Kanye West Wears Ski Mask to Avoid Paparazzi Photos
Kanye West isn't giving the paparazzi the opportunity to take his photo, following some recent tense encounters with photographers. On Tuesday night (Jan. 31), Ye and his reported new bride Bianca Censori were spotted leaving the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Hollywood, Calif, according to TMZ. Kanye is prepared for the paparazzi onslaught and exits the restaurant donning a Cobra Commander-style ski mask. In the video below, Ye sees the paps and makes a beeline for his awaiting vehicle, nearly running into a photographer as he charges to his SUV, skipping the pleasantries of opening Censori's door for her.
Tracey Lee Drops His Signature Hit ‘The Theme (It’s Party Time)’ – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 4, 1997: Twenty-six years ago, Tracey Lee had the clubs popping when he dropped his debut single, "The Theme (It's Party Time)." On this day in 1997, the celebratory track was the kick-off single for his first album, Many Facez, and became Tracey's signature hit.
Lil Zay Osama Mugshot From Recent Arrest Goes Viral
Lil Zay Osama has had multiple run-ins with the law in the last few months, with the mugshot from his most recent arrest going viral. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), the booking photo from Lil Zay Osama's arrest on weapons charges earlier this month hit the internet and began to go viral. In the photo (below), the Chicago rapper has his arms tucked into his black tank top. He has a very dazed look on his face and is staring toward the floor instead of looking directly into the camera.
What is the Schedule for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games?
The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl will have a very different look this year. Rather than the traditional game format with skills challenges sprinkled in, there will not be a game this year. This year's event will be held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. Per NFL.com, here is the series...
