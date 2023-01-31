Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.Sherif SaadArizona State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
Arizona State basketball’s comeback falls short in loss to Oregon
TEMPE — The Arizona State men’s basketball team needed to sweep the Oregon schools in order to keep pace with others who are on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament. But unfortunately for ASU (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12), it failed to accomplish that feat on Saturday night with a loss to the Oregon Ducks (14-10, 8-5) at Desert Financial Arena. A victory would have completed the season sweep of the Beaver State schools.
Arizona basketball placed as No. 2 seed on latest ‘Bracketology’ by ESPN’s Lunardi
The latest edition of ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi’s March Madness “Bracketology” and first of February placed No. 5 Arizona basketball in a No. 2 seed against UNC Asheville in the Las Vegas region. Arizona State was listed as a “Next Four Out” squad on the bubble on...
Azuolas Tubelis scores career-high 40 points in No. 5 Arizona’s win over Oregon
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis took his family and friends from Lithuania to breakfast in the morning, then to see the desert surrounding Tucson. After a 40-minute nap, the Arizona big man arrived at McKale Center and started roasting Ducks. Not a bad way to show off for...
Suns continue to find success through Ayton, Bridges in win vs. Pistons
The Phoenix Suns continue to put together wins in the last three weeks, a huge surprise considering they are still playing without Devin Booker (left groin strain) and Cam Payne (right foot sprain). It appears the Suns have had enough time to adjust to life without two of their three...
ASU basketball pulls away from Oregon State late to end losing streak
TEMPE — Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley said as players and coaches, losing streaks can feel like they won’t ever end, but the Sun Devils broke through Thursday against Oregon State. ASU (16-7, 7-5 in Pac-12) took down the Beavers 68-57 with a dominant second half at...
D.J. Foster is ‘living proof of concept’ for Kenny Dillingham’s recruiting pitch to ASU
TEMPE — Valley football legend D.J. Foster is back at Arizona State as a manager of player development. He represents everything that head coach Kenny Dillingham preaches in his recruiting pitch, which resonates even more with in-state recruits. “He is living proof of concept,” Dillingham said Thursday. “We want...
Deandre Ayton’s monster night leads Suns to win over Pistons
The Phoenix Suns’ starters carried the load Saturday night for a 116-100 win over the Detroit Pistons, thanks to a game-high 31 points from center Deandre Ayton. Ayton added to his monster night with 16 rebounds and two assists while shooting an efficient 13-of-15 from the field (86.6%). Phoenix’s...
Devil in the making: ASU a dream come true for QB Jaden Rashada
TEMPE — The Arizona State Sun Devils football team gained their best 2023 recruit in four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound QB has definitely generated some buzz after the former Florida commit decided to call Tempe home. It seems ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham is already...
Phoenix Suns respond with complete effort to beat Boston Celtics
It was going to take their full arsenal in a shorthanded state to come out with a win, and that’s what the Phoenix Suns deployed on the Boston Celtics in a 106-94 Friday victory to start a five-game road trip on the east coast. Phoenix (28-26) had one of...
Suns bench drops 36 points in road win over Celtics
The Phoenix Suns got a big boost from their bench in a 106-94 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday night. The quartet of the wing Damion Lee, guard Saben Lee, forward Ish Wainright and center Jock Landale combined for 36 points — or 34% of the team’s total.
Phoenix Suns’ Cam Johnson out Friday vs. Celtics due to knee management
Suns small forward Cam Johnson will not suit up Friday when Phoenix takes on the Boston Celtics due to right knee injury management, the team announced. Johnson is coming off a six-point, one-rebound outing in Phoenix’s 132-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. He played just over 15 minutes in the defeat after seeing no less than 25 minutes in each of the three matchups prior.
ASU’s Xazavian Valladay makes his mark in week at East-West Shrine Bowl
Xazavian Valladay’s week of practices leading into the East-West Shrine Bowl put him in a positive light for NFL scouts. The strong prep carried over into the game Thursday night. The Arizona State Sun Devil product led the West squad in a 12-3 win with 13 carries for 76...
Phoenix Suns’ Tuesday matchup vs. Nets flexed to TNT
The Phoenix Suns’ game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday has been flexed to TNT, the NBA announced Thursday. The matchup will also be broadcasted live on Arizona Sports 98.7. Additionally, the association moved the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder to TNT and took off...
Suns’ Devin Booker, 2K Foundations renovate south Phoenix court
PHOENIX — It would take some mental fortitude for it not to be driving Devin Booker crazy. The Phoenix Suns guard, known for his competitive drive even by NBA standards, missed his 19th straight game Wednesday due to a left groin strain. It is the longest consecutive stretch of missed games in Booker’s career and only the second absence in his eight NBA seasons that reached double digits.
Report: Suns emerge as potential suitors for Nets G Kyrie Irving
The Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors to acquire Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. TNT’s Chris Haynes adds that Phoenix is viewed as one of the few teams capable of getting a deal done with Brooklyn that could keep both teams in pursuit of a championship.
Suns’ Devin Booker not named a 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserve
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was not selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game taking place on Feb. 19. It would have marked Booker’s fourth-straight All-Star appearance and fourth overall as a pro. While he missed out on being named a reserve, he could still potentially...
Former Mercury guard Kia Nurse signs with Seattle Storm
After spending two seasons in Phoenix with the Mercury, All-Star guard Kia Nurse is signing with the Seattle Storm, she announced on Friday. On Thursday afternoon, Nurse posted a goodbye message on Twitter thanking the Mercury organization and its fanbase for their support over the past two years. “Thank you...
D-backs High-A manager Ronnie Gajownik tells story of hiring
Ronnie Gajownik was cleaning her blinds and prepping for a day out at the Arizona Fall League when she learned the news. She was about to be named Minor League Baseball’s first female High-A manager for the Hillsboro Hops, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ High-A affiliate. D-backs director of player...
The Ain’t No Fang Podcast: D-backs should reunite with Archie Bradley, Andrew Chafin
Going into the offseason, one of the top priorities for the Arizona Diamondbacks was to improve the bullpen. Outside of Joe Mantiply, who was an MLB All-Star in 2022, the bullpen struggled. As a whole, it produced a 4.58 ERA last season. So far, general manager Mike Hazen has made...
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Feb 17
Article updated Jan 31 at 3pm for reflect that the grand opening was moved from Feb 3 to Feb 17. Just in time for “The Big Game” in Glendale, Mint Cannabis will open a new West Valley dispensary just minutes from State Farm Stadium. Near the I-10 and 75th Avenue intersection in west Phoenix, the new dispensary will be the Mint’s fifth in the state and will serve adults ages 21 and older.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0