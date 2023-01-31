Read full article on original website
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on missing Fishersville man
Update: Sunday, 1:57 a.m. Blake Lam has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Fishersville home on Friday around 8:30 p.m.
wfxrtv.com
Update: Missing Harrisonburg Teen found safe
UPDATE 7:48 AM 2/4/23 — Per Virginia State Police, the subject of a missing endangered child alert has been found safe. VSP has cancelled the alert. NOTE: WFXR has removed the teen’s photo from this article, as the alert has been cancelled. ——————————————————————- HARRISONBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia...
VSP Investigating Jan. 30 Fatal Crash In Augusta County
Virginia State Police Trooper P. Sprouse is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred at 1:18 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 30) on Interstate 81 at the 208-mile marker. A 2000 Honda Accord was traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it struck head-on a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck. The impact of the crash sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions. The driver of the Honda, Ronald E. Trick Jr., 59, of Sunbury, Penn., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Chevrolet, William K. Burns, 51, of Clifton Forge, Va., died at the scene. Passenger, Sandra K. Burns, 55, of Clifton Forge, Va., died en route to the hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation. It is undetermined at this time where/how the Honda ended up going the wrong way on I-81. The post VSP Investigating Jan. 30 Fatal Crash In Augusta County appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Augusta Free Press
Three in custody in connection with firearms incident at Riverheads High School
A Weyers Cave man is among three people in custody on firearms charges in a scary incident at Riverheads High School earlier this week. Hunter Bryce Garcia is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, and two juveniles connected to the incident are being held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center, according to a report issued on Friday by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County authorities investigating attempted armed robbery on Route 262
A man reported to Augusta County authorities that a vehicle stopped in front of him as he was driving on Route 262 outside of Staunton on Thursday to begin an attempted armed robbery. The victim, who was not injured in the incident, told authorities that three black males in a...
YAHOO!
Man robbed while trying to exit Woodrow Wilson Parkway
STAUNTON — A man said he was trying to exit Va. 262 on Thursday afternoon in Staunton when he was robbed, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and Va. 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway). The 38-year-old victim said three men in a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting Va. 262.
WDBJ7.com
Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting that left one Lynchburg man dead
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit Thursday night. At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street about shots being fired. An officer tried to stop a vehicle believed to have been involved with the disturbance in the area of 12th Street.
WSLS
wfxrtv.com
VSP deploy spikes for a high-speed chase in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a driver led troopers on a high-speed chase in Botetourt County where officers were forced to use spike strips on February 2. State Police tell WFXR News they attempted to pull a car over for allegedly going 20 miles per...
Man in hospital after officer involved shooting
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A Goochland man is in the hospital after an officer involved shooting. The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the western part of the county for reports of shots fired and a woman screaming around 6:27 p.m. on Thursday night. Upon arrival, they questioned a man about his possible involvement. He […]
cbs19news
Charlottesville man facing murder charge for Grove Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says a man has been arrested for a shooting that occurred last weekend on Grove Street. According to police, 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keys of Charlottesville has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On...
pagevalleynews.com
Appomattox courthouse burns
February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
cbs19news
BUCK Squad hosts vigil for slain member
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A vigil was held on Friday evening to celebrate the life of a man murdered a week ago on Grove Street. On Jan. 28, 36-year-old Eldridge Smith of Charlottesville was found dead in his SUV. Police say he had been shot several times. The Charlottesville...
wina.com
Residence struck in 10th Street NW shots fired incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Another shots fired incident in the city, this time no one hit — but a residence was struck. Charlottesville Police responded shortly after 10 Thursday night to the 200 block of 10th Street NW — which is near Wertland — and found shell casings at the scene, but no injuries.
Virginia Scenic Railway 'train ride felt like being on vacation,' woman says
The Blue Ridge Flyer’s journey begins at the Staunton Railroad Station, also an Amtrak station, in the heart of downtown.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro Police seek help identifying man sought in Lowe’s shoplifting
The Waynesboro Police Department is circulating a photo of a guy that police think might have taken a $499 tool set from the Lowe’s on Jan. 11. This one shouldn’t be all that difficult. The only question: why did the cops wait three weeks to get this out?
Augusta Free Press
Three killed in head-on crash in Augusta County, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating a head-on crash in Augusta County that resulted in the death of three people.
