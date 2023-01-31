Read full article on original website
kfdi.com
Gov. Kelly Announces Integra Tech to Invest $1.8 Billion in Wichita Facility, Creating 2,000+ Jobs
Governor Kelly announced Thursday that Kansas-based Integra Technologies plans to invest $1.8 billion in a large-scale semiconductor facility in Wichita. This is the second-largest private investment in Kansas history. Integra is an employee-owned, fully integrated provider of semiconductor packaging, testing, qualification, and other services. “The semiconductors we work on are...
Kansas lawmakers looking at higher penalties for excessive speeding
Kansas legislators are considering legislation to significantly increase penalties for motorists going 30 miles or more over the speed limit. Authorities say the current fine structure calls for an initial fine for $195 for exceeding the speed limit at 30 miles per hour over the limit, plus fifteen bucks per mile over 3 mph. Under the proposed legislation, those figures would rise to $500 and $20, respectively. Second and third offenses reportedly would boost that first number to $750 and $1,000. A Kansas House committee on transportation held a hearing on the bill Thursday.
Kansas Turnpike Authority Launches New Tools Ahead of Cashless Tolling Transition
The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) launched a new MyKTAG mobile app and redesigned Kansas Turnpike Authority website. This as the KTA moves toward a cashless system in 2024. The mobile app allows travelers to manage their K-TAG toll payment account or establish a K-TAG account for the first time. Customers can now view trips, edit payment methods or make a payment, order a new K-TAG, add a license plate and more. The app is available for free for both Android and iPhone users from Google Play or the App Store.
Star Spangled Salute: Veteran Reflects On His Time In The Marines
Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Kansas Marine Veteran Loyal Shirley. Growing up a Kansas farmer turned out to be an advantage for Loyal. He joined the Marines after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and remembers a lot about his Marine Corps training. Loyal said, “Of course the war was on and stuff. They wanted to toughen you up in a hurry. They did a pretty good job of that. They made your life as miserable as they could make it.” Good thing Loyal grew up on a farm, because the training didn’t phase him much. “It didn’t bother me that much, I was an old country boy and had done work,” Shirley said. “A lot of them city boys, the hardest thing they’ve done is ride a bicycle. They couldn’t take that very good.” His experience paid off several times throughout his training. He was even awarded a medal for expert marksmanship at Parris Island. Today, he still lives on the Marshall County homestead he’s owned since the mid 1960’s. This marks his 76th year of farming the land. Thank you for sharing your story Loyal and THANK YOU for your service.
