Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Kansas Marine Veteran Loyal Shirley. Growing up a Kansas farmer turned out to be an advantage for Loyal. He joined the Marines after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and remembers a lot about his Marine Corps training. Loyal said, “Of course the war was on and stuff. They wanted to toughen you up in a hurry. They did a pretty good job of that. They made your life as miserable as they could make it.” Good thing Loyal grew up on a farm, because the training didn’t phase him much. “It didn’t bother me that much, I was an old country boy and had done work,” Shirley said. “A lot of them city boys, the hardest thing they’ve done is ride a bicycle. They couldn’t take that very good.” His experience paid off several times throughout his training. He was even awarded a medal for expert marksmanship at Parris Island. Today, he still lives on the Marshall County homestead he’s owned since the mid 1960’s. This marks his 76th year of farming the land. Thank you for sharing your story Loyal and THANK YOU for your service.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO