Daytona Beach, FL

newsdaytonabeach.com

Elderly Pilot Injured in Experimental Plane Crash in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, Fla. - A 78 year-old man was injured on Monday after reportedly crashing an experimental plane in Volusia County. Vincent Grasso is said to have built the plane at home and crashed it into the woods off of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The plane, named 'Legal Eagle',...
OAK HILL, FL
wlrn.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Surfer found unresponsive in water at New Smyrna Beach, Volusia Beach patrol says

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A surfer was found unresponsive Wednesday in the water at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Patrol. A spokesperson said the 33-year-old surfer was found Wednesday late morning near his surfboard near the New Smyrna Beach jetty. He was pulled to shore where bystanders and beach patrol provided CPR, before transporting him to the hospital.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Freddie Lee Demings, father of Orange County’s mayor, dies at 100

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Freddie Lee Demings, the father of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, has died at age 100, the mayor announced Tuesday. “Freddie Lee Demings enjoyed fishing, playing solitaire, and checkers, and was also known as a ‘man for all times’ for his laughter, smile, and wit,” said a statement by the mayor.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Inside the Magic

Gov. DeSantis to Discuss State Takeover of Disney World Property

According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a special session regarding the state takeover of Disney’s Reedy Creek District. Following The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek’s divisive statement against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, also known as the...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Deputies: Teen caught going 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the weekend, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office caught a teen driving more than 100 mph on a busy interstate. Yes, you read that right. The 16-year-old was driving 132 mph on Interstate 4 when he was pulled over. And they were...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

A New Airline Is Now Flying to Orlando Airport

Many guests fly to Disney World, most arriving at Orlando International Airport, which has flights to and from places ALL over the world. Over the past few years, we’ve seen several new airlines at the airport, including Norse Airlines, Play Airlines, Breeze Airways, and more. We previously told you about another NEW airline coming to Orlando soon, but now those flights have started!
ORLANDO, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Ponte Vedra Charity Worker Accused of Volusia Molestation

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A resident of Ponte Vedra Beach has been arrested and accused of molesting two juveniles while he worked with a charity some time ago. 51 year-old Gregory Somers was arrested Monday on two felony charges of lewd/lascivious molestation of a victim younger than 12. Somers...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
click orlando

2 teens accused of breaking into multiple vehicles at New Smyrna Beach hospital, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two teens were arrested after police said they broke into and stole items from multiple vehicles at a New Smyrna Beach hospital Monday morning. Officers said they responded to a report of a vehicle burglary around 5 a.m. at AdventHealth in New Smyrna Beach after hospital security had interfered and the boys fled on foot.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Body of missing Seminole County woman ID’d after 37 years

SYLVESTER, Ga. – The body of a missing woman out of Seminole County has been identified after 37 years thanks to Georgia investigators and genealogy technology, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Investigators announced Tuesday that a woman who was found injured and unconscious along Highway 91 in...
SYLVESTER, GA

