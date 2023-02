After a three-year hiatus, Mother’s Cupboard Community Kitchen will have its annual Soup Bowl Benefit on Sunday, March 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Seasons Lodge in Nashville. Adult tickets are $25 and kids under 12 are $5. Advance sale tickets are available at the Brown County IGA, the Brown County Visitor’s Center and from Mother’s Cupboard board members. Tickets are available at the door.

BROWN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO