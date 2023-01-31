ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Local Dollar General employee accused of stealing $8.5K in gift cards

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
 5 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a Dollar General store employee in Boardman was accused of stealing thousands of dollars in gift cards on Monday.

Tramane Thomas, 24, was arrested and charged with felony theft for seven different gift card theft transactions during the month of January from the store at the 200 block of Boardman-Canfield Road.

Reports stated Thomas was seen on camera in the store selecting gift cards/cash app cards, ringing them up, loading the cards on his phone without paying for them and throwing away the receipts.

All of the transactions were at least $1,000. Reports stated Thomas had stolen $2,500 on Jan. 22.

The caller told police that the cash audit department found errors from the amount of money that was rung into the cash registers to what was actually placed into the register’s drawer.

Federal safety inspectors from OSHA recently found that Dollar General exposed its employees in Ohio to multiple hazards, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Last week, some Ohio Dollar General stores temporarily closed due to a systems error. Police did not specify that this is related to the closures.

Thomas has a hearing scheduled for Tuesday with Judge Houser in Boardman Court.

Mrs G
4d ago

if they're prosecuting him they should be prosecuted to for stealing from us all this time.

