GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (Jan. 31): Notre Dame-West Haven reaffirms top billing, Fairfield drops ahead of Darien showdown

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull High students prove Constitutional mettle
TRUMBULL — Trumbull High has once again proven itself to be the home of Constitutional experts. A team of students, all seniors in the AP/UConn American Government/Constitutional Studies class, were crowned state champion in the "We the People: The Citizen & the Constitution" competition held Jan. 26 at Norwalk Superior Court.
trumbulltimes.com
Hundreds of petitioners seek Trumbull school holiday for Eid
TRUMBULL — Parents of Muslim students have started a petition drive after the school district declined to recognize Eid Al Fitr as a school holiday. But for Mehreen Seyal, who started the online petition that has so far drawn just under 600 signatures, it's about more than just getting their kids out of school for the day.
trumbulltimes.com
Teen, 16, stabbed by his older brother outside Trumbull Mall, police say
TRUMBULL— A Bridgeport resident is in custody after police say he stabbed his 16-year-old brother while the two were leaving the Trumbull Mall Saturday night. Jovanie Hall, 18, of Glen Circle, Bridgeport, was taken into custody at his home a short while after police found his 16-year-old brother with multiple stab wounds at the Trumbull Mall, according to Trumbull Lt. Brian Weir.
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport woman fatally shot man in Hartford motel, police say
HARTFORD — Local police say they have made an arrest in a November homicide at a Weston Street motel. Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport, was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of a man found fatally shot at the Travel Inn Motel at 100 Weston St. in early November, Lt. Aaron Boisvert, public information officer for the Hartford Police Department, said Thursday.
trumbulltimes.com
Alma Rutgers (opinion): Embattled Greenwich vote for grant should stand as a win for democracy
It’s painful to see such partisan acrimony and misinformation infect the normally nonpartisan Greenwich Representative Town Meeting. The venom with which a segment of the RTM membership continues to attack proposed election-related grant agreements is detrimental to the town. The grants, welcomed by the Republican and Democratic registrars of...
trumbulltimes.com
Police identify pedestrian killed in Meriden hit-and-run
MERIDEN — Police say they are looking for the driver of a white SUV who struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday. Meriden police identified the pedestrian as Clarence Harkless, 58, of New Britain. According to Meriden Police Sgt. Stanley Zajac, officers responded around 11:40...
trumbulltimes.com
John Breunig (opinion): Election denial still hovers over fractured Greenwich GOP
Ahh, to be a fly on the wall of the Greenwich Republican Town Committee. Actually, let’s get buzzing. It’s Jan. 25 and the RTC is documenting recent wins and losses. It’s been 11 weeks since Greenwich Republicans endured their worst Election Day in more than a century. This is a town that wears a “GOP4Ever” tattoo on its hide as far as the rest of the nation is concerned. Yet the GOP lost three of the four General Assembly seats on Election Day to Democrats, while town resident Leora Levy finished 15 points behind U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. If this was a Super Bowl score, most Republicans would have muted the remote after Rihanna’s halftime show.
Comments / 0