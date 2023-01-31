GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (Jan. 31): Notre Dame-West Haven reaffirms top billing, Fairfield drops ahead of Darien showdown

Ahh, to be a fly on the wall of the Greenwich Republican Town Committee. Actually, let’s get buzzing. It’s Jan. 25 and the RTC is documenting recent wins and losses. It’s been 11 weeks since Greenwich Republicans endured their worst Election Day in more than a century. This is a town that wears a “GOP4Ever” tattoo on its hide as far as the rest of the nation is concerned. Yet the GOP lost three of the four General Assembly seats on Election Day to Democrats, while town resident Leora Levy finished 15 points behind U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. If this was a Super Bowl score, most Republicans would have muted the remote after Rihanna’s halftime show.

