Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of O.C. doctor riding bike on PCH
A 39-year-old man has been charged with murder after allegedly striking and fatally stabbing an emergency room doctor who was riding his bicycle along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point earlier this week. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of PCH and Crown Valley Parkway. Vanroy Smith, of Long Beach, allegedly […]
newsantaana.com
O.C. man gets three life terms for killing his girlfriend and their two little boys
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was sentenced today to three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole for stabbing one of his girlfriends to death and killing their two young sons in 2012. The children’s bodies were never located. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange,...
KTLA.com
1 arrested after Highland Park crime spree
Police appear to have arrested a man after an early morning crime spree in Highland Park on Saturday. Though details are sparse, reports indicate everything began with an altercation and possible shooting on a Metro Gold Line train near the Southwest Museum station located at 4600 Marmion Way. A short...
newsantaana.com
Long Beach man arrested after running into an O.C. cyclist then stabbing him to death
DANA POINT, Ca. (Feb. 2, 2023): At 3:02 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway reference a traffic collision and an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found Michael John Mammone, 58, a cyclist, lying in...
iheart.com
Man Faces Up to 132 Years to Life for Kidnap-Rape of Girl in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 42-year-old man faces between 25 to 132 years to life in prison in April when he is scheduled to be sentenced for kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl in Santa Ana 24 years ago. Jose Andres Plascencia was convicted Thursday of kidnapping to commit a...
Bicyclist hit, then stabbed to death identified as a Laguna Beach doctor
Investigators in Orange County are still trying to determine why a driver struck a bicyclist with his car and then stabbed him to death in Dana Point on Wednesday.
Motorist Booked on Suspicion of Murder in Death of Bicyclist in Dana Point
A Long Beach man has been booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly hitting a bicyclist -- a Laguna Beach doctor -- with his car on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point and then stabbing the man, who later died at a hospital.
americanmilitarynews.com
Police mistakes, witness problems in Santa Ana murder case lead to suspect’s release
A Santa Ana transient charged with murdering another homeless man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Wednesday, Feb. 1, as part of a deal ensuring his release by the end of the day. The plea deal came after attorneys for Jonathan Menjivarlemus found massive mistakes in the Santa Ana police investigation...
KTLA.com
Orange County man sentenced to life in prison for killing girlfriend, young sons then spending following days partying
An Orange County man has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences in prison for stabbing his girlfriend to death and killing their two young sons. Shazer Fernando Limas of Orange was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder in December. More than a decade ago, Limas stabbed and...
Opinion: Optics looks bad in Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna's interview with Tavis Smiley
Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly "selected" Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA'S own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff's Luna's ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going " well " as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies has murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what's emanating from LASD under Luna's tenure doesn't even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his " right to remain silent" to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Garden Grove Officer Gets Diversion in Threats Case
A 12-year veteran of the Garden Grove Police Department was granted a request today to have his case of beating and threatening two transients while on duty diverted into a program for the military.
newsantaana.com
The Anaheim Police arrested a gang member for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero
Anaheim homicide detectives have arrested Miguel Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Anaheim man, for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero. On November 25, 2021, at about 5:33 p.m., Anaheim PD officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Placentia Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they located Romero in the alleyway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Romero was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
newsantaana.com
Compton man arrested for stealing construction tools from Orange County vehicles
Over the last several weeks, Property Crime Detectives were conducting an ongoing investigation into numerous vehicle burglaries that appeared to specifically target construction workers’ vehicles. After an intensive search, the suspect, Esteban A. Castillo (39 years-old, of Compton), was identified and located in the City of Anaheim. On Wednesday,...
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Doctor Dies After Fatal Collision, Knife Assault on PCH
A Laguna Beach cyclist died yesterday after being struck from behind by a vehicle, then stabbed at the Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway intersection in Dana Point. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found Laguna Beach doctor Michael John Mammone, 58, lying in the intersection and suffering from severe injuries...
Long Beach restaurants on high alert following recent string of break-ins
Long Beach restaurants are on high alert after a recent string of burglaries; a total of five local restaurants have been broken into in less than two weeks, and owners say they feel violated and on edge. The post Long Beach restaurants on high alert following recent string of break-ins appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man alleges racial profiling after traffic stop in Orange County
Video posted to social media has triggered accusations of racial profiling after a man recorded his traffic stop encounter in Costa Mesa. The driver alleges an Orange County police officer was using racial profiling and discrimination to harass him. The incident happened last Tuesday as a 22-year-old University of California Berkeley student was pulled over […]
KTLA.com
Family of double amputee suing Huntington Park police after fatal shooting
The family of Anthony Lowe is calling for justice after he was shot and killed by Huntington Park police Jan. 26. Police claim Lowe, a 36-year-old double amputee who used a wheelchair, threatened officers with a 12-inch knife on Slauson Avenue that Thursday afternoon near the site of a reported stabbing by an assailant in a wheelchair.
danapointtimes.com
UPDATE: Suspect Identified in Death of Cyclist After Traffic Collision, Stabbing at PCH, Crown Valley
Police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 58-year-old cyclist who was struck in a vehicle collision and reportedly stabbed in a subsequent assault at Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Vanroy Evan Smith,...
KNX Hero detained smash-n-grab suspects in Torrance
On Dec. 20, 2022, Staff Sergeant Josue Fragoso was working with a recruit in his Torrance office when he heard the sound of shattering glass. He had a feeling he knew exactly where it came from - a nearby jewelry store.
Bicyclist Killed in Dana Point
A bicyclist died at a hospital after being struck by a car and stabbed while riding along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point Wednesday.
