ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

1 arrested after Highland Park crime spree

Police appear to have arrested a man after an early morning crime spree in Highland Park on Saturday. Though details are sparse, reports indicate everything began with an altercation and possible shooting on a Metro Gold Line train near the Southwest Museum station located at 4600 Marmion Way. A short...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: Optics looks bad in Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna's interview with Tavis Smiley

Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly "selected" Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA'S own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff's Luna's ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going " well " as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies has murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what's emanating from LASD under Luna's tenure doesn't even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his " right to remain silent" to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

The Anaheim Police arrested a gang member for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero

Anaheim homicide detectives have arrested Miguel Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Anaheim man, for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero. On November 25, 2021, at about 5:33 p.m., Anaheim PD officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Placentia Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they located Romero in the alleyway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Romero was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
ANAHEIM, CA
newsantaana.com

Compton man arrested for stealing construction tools from Orange County vehicles

Over the last several weeks, Property Crime Detectives were conducting an ongoing investigation into numerous vehicle burglaries that appeared to specifically target construction workers’ vehicles. After an intensive search, the suspect, Esteban A. Castillo (39 years-old, of Compton), was identified and located in the City of Anaheim. On Wednesday,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Doctor Dies After Fatal Collision, Knife Assault on PCH

A Laguna Beach cyclist died yesterday after being struck from behind by a vehicle, then stabbed at the Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway intersection in Dana Point. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found Laguna Beach doctor Michael John Mammone, 58, lying in the intersection and suffering from severe injuries...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KTLA

Man alleges racial profiling after traffic stop in Orange County

Video posted to social media has triggered accusations of racial profiling after a man recorded his traffic stop encounter in Costa Mesa. The driver alleges an Orange County police officer was using racial profiling and discrimination to harass him. The incident happened last Tuesday as a 22-year-old University of California Berkeley student was pulled over […]
COSTA MESA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy