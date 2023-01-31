Read full article on original website
Sunny Sunday in Chicago with gusts of winds, low 40s
CHICAGO — It’s a sunny Sunday in Chicago with our second day of sunshine in a row. We’ll experience some gusty winds of NW 15-25 mph. High: Near 40. Clouds will decrease going into nighttime, it will get chillier. Winds will go down with NW 5-10 mph. Low: 27.
Chicago mayoral candidate announces Saturday gas, grocery giveaway
The 2023 Chicago mayoral election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
Chicago, Cook County remain at Low COVID-19 community level
CHICAGO — Chicago and Cook County remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level, according to the latest data from the CDC. In all, 97 of Illinois’ 102 counties (95%) are at the Low Level this week, up from 74 counties registered last week. Five counties are considered Medium level,...
A Look Back at the Historic ‘Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011
Northern Illinois and northwest Indiana were walloped by one of the most powerful winter storms in history between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, 2011. An initial period of light accumulating snow occurred from the evening of Jan. 31 into the morning of Feb. 1, including lake effect snowfall over northeastern Illinois. The most memorable period […]
PAWS Chicago welcoming 30 displaced dogs from Texas
Brace yourselves for an overload of cuteness. PAWS Chicago is welcoming 30 displaced dogs from Texas after Pasadena Animal Shelter was damaged in a tornado. They are all up for adoption. Head to Home Page | PAWS Chicago. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can...
Will we have high snow totals in February and March?
Will we have high snow totals in February and March?. Snowfall so far this season has been below normal, and current forecasts show little promise for significant snowfall through early February. Normal snowfall for February is 10.7 inches, and 5.5 inches for March. Checking the records for combined February and March snowfall in Chicago dating back to 1885, totals have ranged from as much as 35.4 inches in 1965 to as little as 0.3 inches in 1921. Through mid-January, only 4.7 inches of snow had been recorded at O’Hare Airport. We had Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski check the February-March snowfall totals for all nine previous snow seasons that had similar 4.7 inches of snow or less through mid-January. Wachowski found the February-March snowfall totals for those years ranged from a maximum of 26.5 inches in 2013 to a minimum of 7.9 inches in 1937, with a nine-season average of 14.7 inches. History suggests that the back half of this winter is likely to be snowier than the first half, but for that to happen, weather patterns must shift, putting the Chicago area into a colder regime that would support some significant snowfall.
Displaced South Shore tenants fear they may be taken out of their homes permanently
Residents of an apartment building in the South Shore neighborhood that lost heat and hot water at the beginning of January believe the property management company is trying to get them out permanently.
1 killed in Palatine condo fire, officials say
One person was killed in a north suburban condo fire, officials said.
Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
Final day to apply for purchasing vacant land in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – it's the last day to apply to buy a plot of empty land right here in the City of Chicago.The ChiBlockBuilder program is streamlining the process to buy vacant lots on the South and West Sides.These city-owned properties are now up for sale for people looking to build a home, expand their yard, or even build a park.You can find the lots for sale and apply online at chicago.gov/blockbuilder.
Chicago police warn of thieves breaking into North Side homes for jewelry
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning North Side residents of recent home burglaries where jewelry was stolen. In each incident, police say the offenders forced their way into the homes and targeted jewelry for theft. The offenders then fled the scene with the stolen property. The crimes happened at the...
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Chicago police hold catalytic converter theft prevention event
CHICAGO — Members of City Council and the Chicago Police Department are working together to deter catalytic converter thefts in the city. This month, they are co-hosting catalytic converter stickering events at neighborhood auto shops On Saturday, drivers started lining up for an event hosted by the 12th police district and 25th Ward Ald. Byron […]
Trio of perfume thieves leads police on high-speed chase to Chicago: prosecutors
Three suspects were arrested in Chicago this week for allegedly stealing more than $1,600 in perfume and other items from a west suburban Walgreens and leading police on a high-speed chase.
Woman shot during fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot during an argument with a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Friday morning. Police say the victim was engaged in an argument with a man she knew outside in the 5300 block of West Madison Street around 8:50 a.m. During the argument the man...
North Austin Center opens to promote education, sports, wellness — home to Jason Heyward Baseball Academy
CHICAGO — The city’s West Side has a new community space with more than 100 hours of activities set to be offered every week. The North Austin Center spans a ten-acre campus and will serve 25,000 people annually, according to a press release. It will be operated as a nonprofit with all program fees going to support the center’s operations and charitable activities.
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
77-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Naperville
The identity of the pedestrian is pending next of kin notification.
Belvidere Discount Mall | Shopping mall in Waukegan, Illinois
Belvidere Discount Mall is a small shopping mall located on Belvidere Street in Waukegan, Illinois, United States. It was one of the first shopping malls in the Chicago metropolitan area, and the first enclosed shopping mall in Lake County. Its current main anchor store is a Home Depot. The mall...
