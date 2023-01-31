ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelby Scott Rice

July 22, 1968 ~ January 31, 2023 (age 54) Kelby Rice, 54, of Coalfield passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 31, 2023, encompassed by his adoring family. Originally from Dayton Ohio, Kelby cultivated the quality of building relationships with the people he encountered. Kelby‘s smile was infectious, and was unquestionably one of the most outgoing, fun-loving man that ever graced this earth. Following his graduation in 1987 from Coalfield high school, Kelby would kick off his 30-year mission as a distinguished firefighter and fire chief with the Coalfield Volunteer fire department. Coupled with this passion, you could inevitably spot Kelby on a dirt race track, pursuing adventure, displaying his admiration for marksmanship activities, and as an avid car enthusiast. Kelby rejoiced in restoring anything by hand. Above all, family was the most important to Kelby. He lived a life that thrived on being the best father imaginable and dedicated himself as a godly husband.
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Longtime entertainer and musician Mike Caldwell died Wednesday, according to owner of Country Tonite, Jeff Taylor. Caldwell performed harmonica at the theatre in Pigeon Forge for 25 years. “He was a family member,” Taylor said. “I mean, you know, we were like a family here...
CROSSVILLE MAN CRASHES INTO FLOWERS BAKERY AND LEAVES SCENE OF ACCIDENT ON WAY TO FAST PACE WALK IN CENTER

On Jan. 26, 2023 city units were dispatched to a vehicle crash at Flowers bakery and then were advised that the vehicle had left and the driver was going to Fast Pace walk in medical center. City units were then told the subject had driven over the curb at Fast Pace and was currently parked in the front parking lot in a white Chevy Tahoe. An officer arrived at approximately 1:53 p.m. and located the white GMC Yukon. The officer then located a male in the lobby who was identified as Joseph Hale DOB 02-28-1977. Mr. Hale stated the vehicle parked just outside was his. Mr. Hale denied striking any building and stated he had not drank anything alcoholic when asked. Mr. Hale had red watery eyes, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet when asked to walk outside. The officer could also smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Mr. Hale when asked about searching his person stated he had his psych medication in his pocket. The pill was located from his right pants pocket. The pill was a round blue pill with “PLIVA 468″identified as Propanolol Hydrochoride 20 mg which is a prescription only medication. Mr. Hale had no prescription on his person for the pill located. Mr. Hale also stated there was a wine container in his vehicle from the night prior. Mr. Hale stated he took several medications on a normal basis.
CROSSVILLE MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHOKING, BEATING AND THROWING PLATE OF FOOD AT GIRLFRIEND

On January 26, 2023 county deputies requested city officers assistance at an auto body shop in reference to a possible domestic assault that occurred in the city. Upon arrival two officers made contact with two employees of the auto body shop who stated that a female employee was in the back office and had been in a physical altercation with her boyfriend the night prior.
Parking lot shooting leaves one man injured in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was injured after a shooting at a West Knoxville apartment complex Monday night, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said officers responded to Parkwest Medical Center around 9 p.m. after a man drove himself to get treatment for his injuries.
Knoxville man arrested for bringing missing teen across state lines

US Court of Appeals reverses dismissal of chewing gum suit against Knox County Schools. A lawsuit originally filed against Knox County Schools in February of 2022 and later dismissed is now returning to the courtroom. KAT Reimagined. Updated: 11 hours ago. After a first round of public comment KAT is...
