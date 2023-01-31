On Jan. 26, 2023 city units were dispatched to a vehicle crash at Flowers bakery and then were advised that the vehicle had left and the driver was going to Fast Pace walk in medical center. City units were then told the subject had driven over the curb at Fast Pace and was currently parked in the front parking lot in a white Chevy Tahoe. An officer arrived at approximately 1:53 p.m. and located the white GMC Yukon. The officer then located a male in the lobby who was identified as Joseph Hale DOB 02-28-1977. Mr. Hale stated the vehicle parked just outside was his. Mr. Hale denied striking any building and stated he had not drank anything alcoholic when asked. Mr. Hale had red watery eyes, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet when asked to walk outside. The officer could also smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Mr. Hale when asked about searching his person stated he had his psych medication in his pocket. The pill was located from his right pants pocket. The pill was a round blue pill with “PLIVA 468″identified as Propanolol Hydrochoride 20 mg which is a prescription only medication. Mr. Hale had no prescription on his person for the pill located. Mr. Hale also stated there was a wine container in his vehicle from the night prior. Mr. Hale stated he took several medications on a normal basis.

