Kelby Scott Rice
July 22, 1968 ~ January 31, 2023 (age 54) Kelby Rice, 54, of Coalfield passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 31, 2023, encompassed by his adoring family. Originally from Dayton Ohio, Kelby cultivated the quality of building relationships with the people he encountered. Kelby‘s smile was infectious, and was unquestionably one of the most outgoing, fun-loving man that ever graced this earth. Following his graduation in 1987 from Coalfield high school, Kelby would kick off his 30-year mission as a distinguished firefighter and fire chief with the Coalfield Volunteer fire department. Coupled with this passion, you could inevitably spot Kelby on a dirt race track, pursuing adventure, displaying his admiration for marksmanship activities, and as an avid car enthusiast. Kelby rejoiced in restoring anything by hand. Above all, family was the most important to Kelby. He lived a life that thrived on being the best father imaginable and dedicated himself as a godly husband.
Knoxville couple seeks refund after $10k deposit for home renovations that never started
Two families have shared the same story. They hired Sunrooms Express to enclose their screened-in porches with glass windows. Now, the contractor claims negotiations are underway with the couples, however, there is no specific timetable for payments.
Fugitive in custody after Loudon County chase
A fugitive is currently in custody after a police chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Longtime entertainer and musician Mike Caldwell died Wednesday, according to owner of Country Tonite, Jeff Taylor. Caldwell performed harmonica at the theatre in Pigeon Forge for 25 years. “He was a family member,” Taylor said. “I mean, you know, we were like a family here...
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
2 dead, others injured in fatal crash on Clinton Highway
At least 2 people are dead in the wreck in North Knox County.
CROSSVILLE MAN CRASHES INTO FLOWERS BAKERY AND LEAVES SCENE OF ACCIDENT ON WAY TO FAST PACE WALK IN CENTER
On Jan. 26, 2023 city units were dispatched to a vehicle crash at Flowers bakery and then were advised that the vehicle had left and the driver was going to Fast Pace walk in medical center. City units were then told the subject had driven over the curb at Fast Pace and was currently parked in the front parking lot in a white Chevy Tahoe. An officer arrived at approximately 1:53 p.m. and located the white GMC Yukon. The officer then located a male in the lobby who was identified as Joseph Hale DOB 02-28-1977. Mr. Hale stated the vehicle parked just outside was his. Mr. Hale denied striking any building and stated he had not drank anything alcoholic when asked. Mr. Hale had red watery eyes, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet when asked to walk outside. The officer could also smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Mr. Hale when asked about searching his person stated he had his psych medication in his pocket. The pill was located from his right pants pocket. The pill was a round blue pill with “PLIVA 468″identified as Propanolol Hydrochoride 20 mg which is a prescription only medication. Mr. Hale had no prescription on his person for the pill located. Mr. Hale also stated there was a wine container in his vehicle from the night prior. Mr. Hale stated he took several medications on a normal basis.
Building ‘likely a total loss’ in West Knoxville fire, KFD says
A vacant commercial building along Lonas Drive in West Knoxville caught fire Wednesday and crews with the Knoxville Fire Department worked the scene for hours.
South Knoxville site sells for $8 million, could be home to 300 apartments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City leaders hope a pedestrian bridge some day will connect the University of Tennessee over Fort Loudoun Lake with South Knoxville. Developers are already making plans nearby. Records filed with the Knox County Register of Deeds Office show the Ready Mix USA site sold for $8...
Child injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. drag racing crash released from hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gage Tucker, the 11-year-old who was injured in the deadly Magnolia Ave. crash was released from the hospital Thursday, according to his mother Nikki Tucker. Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were injured in a crash that killed their grandfather on Jan. 17. According to a...
One driver dead after I-40 crash in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department a two-car crash on I-40 that left one person dead Wednesday.
Pigeon Forge home, RV destroyed in fire
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed an RV and damaged an RV Tuesday morning, according to Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier Animal Care Center in Sevierville is asking for help after an animal abuse bust sent more dogs their way. “As I type this post, we getting in a large animal control case. Many of the dogs are injured and some may have already passed away on the property,” center officials said on social media.
Man dead after car crashes into pillar on I-40 in Knoxville
A man is dead after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.
Cabins burn overnight in Sevier County
Multiple cabins burned overnight in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County and investigators are working to determine the cause of the "intense fire."
Over $250,000 of counterfeit clothing seized from Knoxville store
A Knoxville man is facing charges including money laundering after officers conducted a search of the story he was operating, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
CROSSVILLE MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHOKING, BEATING AND THROWING PLATE OF FOOD AT GIRLFRIEND
On January 26, 2023 county deputies requested city officers assistance at an auto body shop in reference to a possible domestic assault that occurred in the city. Upon arrival two officers made contact with two employees of the auto body shop who stated that a female employee was in the back office and had been in a physical altercation with her boyfriend the night prior.
4 children identified in fatal Union County house fire
TBI officials say there were "multiple fatalities" in a residential fire in Union County Sunday afternoon.
Parking lot shooting leaves one man injured in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was injured after a shooting at a West Knoxville apartment complex Monday night, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said officers responded to Parkwest Medical Center around 9 p.m. after a man drove himself to get treatment for his injuries.
Knoxville man arrested for bringing missing teen across state lines
US Court of Appeals reverses dismissal of chewing gum suit against Knox County Schools. A lawsuit originally filed against Knox County Schools in February of 2022 and later dismissed is now returning to the courtroom.
