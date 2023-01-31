By now, unless you have been living in a cave outside human contact, you know about the fatality of a child due to being mauled by a group of dogs on the Fort Hall reservation. A horrific tragedy and one that was completely preventable. Let the finger pointing begin and the significance of facts altered to justify previous actions. However, there will always be one fact beyond dispute: The life of a child was lost due to a group of aggressive dogs.

FORT HALL, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO