CARIBOU JACK'S: Hardware, outdoor and kitchen ware store set to open in Downtown Pocatello this spring
POCATELLO — The legacy of a man “bathed in a gold pan, suckled by a caribou, wrapped in a buffalo rug,” and able to whip any grizzly bear before he was thirteen will soon become the namesake of a Downtown Pocatello hardware and cooking ware store. The description above comes from the book “The Mountain Carriboo and Other Gold Camps in Idaho” written by Ellen Carney and Elaine S. Johnson of Soda Springs and describes Jesse “Carriboo Jack” Fairchilds, the source of the name for...
School District 25 announces $1M annual reduction to supplemental levy request
Pocatello area voters will head to the polls next month to consider renewing the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District’s multi-million-dollar supplemental levy. School District 25’s two-year supplemental levy has been reduced from the 2021 amount by $1 million annually. If approved by a majority of voters on March 14, it will provide $8.25 million in funding for each of the next two years, the district said in a Friday news release. “Our...
Construction company sues Pocatello, PDA for unpaid work on shelved Frigitek project
POCATELLO — A construction company that completed work on the shelved cold storage facility at the Pocatello airport has filed a lawsuit against the city and the Pocatello Development Authority. In the lawsuit filed in 6th District Court, the Utah-based Staker & Parsons Companies, which does business in the Gem State as Idaho Materials & Construction, or IMC, claims the city of Pocatello and PDA have been “unjustly enriched at IMC’s expense.” The company is seeking reimbursement in the amount of at least $662,948, the...
Opinion: Avoidable tragedy
By now, unless you have been living in a cave outside human contact, you know about the fatality of a child due to being mauled by a group of dogs on the Fort Hall reservation. A horrific tragedy and one that was completely preventable. Let the finger pointing begin and the significance of facts altered to justify previous actions. However, there will always be one fact beyond dispute: The life of a child was lost due to a group of aggressive dogs.
Voters to consider renewal of School District 25’s supplemental levy next month
On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, local voters will be asked to consider the renewal of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Supplemental Levy. The Supplemental Levy is a voter-approved levy that generates funds a school district can use to support local operating costs. If passed, the Supplemental Levy will provide $8.25 million in funding per year for two years. The levy amount requested by PCSD 25 is a decrease from $9.25...
Police investigating armed robbery at local convenience store
POCATELLO — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday night at a convenience store near Pocatello Regional Airport. The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the Jet Stop convenience store on East County Line Road just off Interstate 86. There were no injuries and authorities are not yet saying what was stolen from the store. ...
Firefighters extinguish house fire in McCammon
MCCAMMON — Firefighters extinguished a house fire on Saturday morning that resulted in the home's occupants having to find a new place to live. The blaze at the home in the 800 block of Center Street was reported by the people residing at the residence around 9:10 a.m. Firefighters from multiple local departments responded and extinguished the flames. There were no injuries. ...
