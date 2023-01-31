ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Idaho State Journal

CARIBOU JACK'S: Hardware, outdoor and kitchen ware store set to open in Downtown Pocatello this spring

POCATELLO — The legacy of a man “bathed in a gold pan, suckled by a caribou, wrapped in a buffalo rug,” and able to whip any grizzly bear before he was thirteen will soon become the namesake of a Downtown Pocatello hardware and cooking ware store. The description above comes from the book “The Mountain Carriboo and Other Gold Camps in Idaho” written by Ellen Carney and Elaine S. Johnson of Soda Springs and describes Jesse “Carriboo Jack” Fairchilds, the source of the name for...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

School District 25 announces $1M annual reduction to supplemental levy request

Pocatello area voters will head to the polls next month to consider renewing the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District’s multi-million-dollar supplemental levy. School District 25’s two-year supplemental levy has been reduced from the 2021 amount by $1 million annually. If approved by a majority of voters on March 14, it will provide $8.25 million in funding for each of the next two years, the district said in a Friday news release. “Our...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Construction company sues Pocatello, PDA for unpaid work on shelved Frigitek project

POCATELLO — A construction company that completed work on the shelved cold storage facility at the Pocatello airport has filed a lawsuit against the city and the Pocatello Development Authority. In the lawsuit filed in 6th District Court, the Utah-based Staker & Parsons Companies, which does business in the Gem State as Idaho Materials & Construction, or IMC, claims the city of Pocatello and PDA have been “unjustly enriched at IMC’s expense.” The company is seeking reimbursement in the amount of at least $662,948, the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Avoidable tragedy

By now, unless you have been living in a cave outside human contact, you know about the fatality of a child due to being mauled by a group of dogs on the Fort Hall reservation. A horrific tragedy and one that was completely preventable. Let the finger pointing begin and the significance of facts altered to justify previous actions. However, there will always be one fact beyond dispute: The life of a child was lost due to a group of aggressive dogs.
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Voters to consider renewal of School District 25’s supplemental levy next month

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, local voters will be asked to consider the renewal of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Supplemental Levy. The Supplemental Levy is a voter-approved levy that generates funds a school district can use to support local operating costs. If passed, the Supplemental Levy will provide $8.25 million in funding per year for two years. The levy amount requested by PCSD 25 is a decrease from $9.25...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters extinguish house fire in McCammon

MCCAMMON — Firefighters extinguished a house fire on Saturday morning that resulted in the home's occupants having to find a new place to live. The blaze at the home in the 800 block of Center Street was reported by the people residing at the residence around 9:10 a.m. Firefighters from multiple local departments responded and extinguished the flames. There were no injuries. ...
MCCAMMON, ID

