FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: State Farm Insurance to lay off 451 workers
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Another Illinois company is trimming its workforce. State Farm Insurance will lay off 451 workers. The Bloomington-based company has filed its plans with Illinois’ Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The cuts are a small percentage of the insurer’s nearly 53,000 global workforce. The other companies announcing job cuts include Groupon, which is shedding 500 jobs; Uber Freight is laying off 150 people; and Rivian is reducing its workforce by 6%.
wjol.com
State Farm Planning To Make Cuts
State Farm is planning to make cuts. The Bloomington based insurance giant told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity it would eliminate 451 positions at the end of March. The company says the cuts stem from a decision last month to outsource its IT help desk and infrastructure services work to an outside technology company.
Central Illinois Proud
READ: Rivian’s email announcing layoffs
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– The following email was sent to all employees Wednesday morning (February 1, 2023) from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe:. Team changes are among the hardest decisions we have to make as an organization. Today I’m deeply sorry to announce we are reducing our workforce by 6%, impacting roles across the company. Those impacted will be receiving a meeting invite from their managers within 30 minutes with details on next steps. While this doesn’t impact manufacturing jobs in Normal, teams across the company will be losing passionate collaborators—teammates who stretched themselves daily and have given their all to help us execute on our mission.
25newsnow.com
Amazon to open in North Pekin next week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of the nation’s largest online retailers - Amazon - will open a fulfillment center in North Pekin on Feb. 9, creating more than 200 jobs, according to local economic development leaders. The fulfillment center serves as a distributor for packages coming in and...
25newsnow.com
SNAP benefit cuts impact families
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With Illinois’ COVID-19 SNAP benefits will end Feb. 28, several local food banks said families will need to tighten grocery budgets. The federal government rolled out a second monthly payment to help families pay for groceries in March 2020, but the funds will be diverted to the 2024 summer feeding program.
wglt.org
State Farm IT outsourcing will lead to 451 layoffs; many will be offered jobs at HCLTech
State Farm will be laying off 451 employees in Bloomington next month, part of the insurer's IT outsourcing plan, the company told state officials. Many of the employees will be offered jobs at the company taking over that IT work, called HCLTech. The Bloomington-based insurer's plans were disclosed in the...
1470 WMBD
Kahl: Infrastructure work big part of coming year in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The city of East Peoria’s infrastructure — and how to improve it — is on the mind of the city’s top elected official. At his “State of East Peoria” speech Friday morning, Mayor John Kahl said spending on various capital improvements is three times more than last year, and among the areas getting big attention are streets.
1470 WMBD
Local whiskey distiller hopes closure is temporary
PEORIA, Ill. – A local whiskey distributor is down, but hopes it will not be out for long. JK Williams Distilling says on social media it has lost the lease on its building on Industrial Road in North Peoria. The business says the last day for its tasting room...
Stolen John Deere Tractor Spotted Driving Down Illinois Bike Path
A teenage boy in Illinois thought it would be fun to take a stolen tractor on a joyride but he ended up getting caught. Prank With Tractor Ends Up With Illinois Police Involved. I'm going to take a big guess here and say this 16-year-old boy in Champaign was just...
wsiu.org
Former Gridley cereal plant owner fined $19M for salmonella outbreak
The company that operated a now-closed cereal manufacturing facility in Gridley has agreed to pay $19.2 million in connection with a salmonella outbreak at the facility. According to the U.S. Justice Department, it’s the largest criminal penalty following a conviction in a food safety case. Ireland-based Kerry Inc. reached...
1470 WMBD
Semi overturns on Route 6
PEORIA, Ill. – An accident Thursday afternoon closed the right lane of Southbound Route 6. Illinois State Police says the accident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Route 6 near War Memorial Drive. Troopers say a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a road sign, and overturned into a ravine. ISP...
Central Illinois Proud
Small movement made in Rossi case
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, there was some movement in the case of Aaron Rossi, the former CEO of Reditus Labs in Pekin, and Dr. James Davies, his ex-business partner. A thumb drive reportedly containing evidence that would prove Davies’ case against Rossi is subject to crime fraud deception. The thumb drive is said to contain information about Dr. Gerard Paul’s partnership with Rossi at Pal Health.
wlds.com
People’s Bank & Trust Announce Several Promotions and Staffing Changes
People’s Bank & Trust has announced four key promotions at its branches across the area. Susan Palliser has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Consumer Banking in Waverly and Palmyra. Palliser joined the Bank in October 2011 as a Consumer Banker and was later promoted to Consumer Banking Officer.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sam Kinison
Technically this should be called, “Meanwhile, Back In East Peoria’s Past,” because the subject of this week’s backward glancing post, Sam Kinison grew up in East Peoria. But Kinison usually just said he was from Peoria. Kinison’s father was a preacher and they moved to East...
Central Illinois Proud
Black and Blue Ball raises money for Easterseals
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easterseals hosted its Black and Blue Ball in the Peoria Civic Center Friday night. The black tie and blue jean event featured, food, music, raffles and auctions, all to benefit Easterseals Central Illinois. Glen Miller, the entertainment chair for the Black and Blue Ball for...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
1470 WMBD
Portable heaters to blame for fire on Peoria’s south side
PEORIA, Ill. — It appears a house fire late Thursday afternoon on Peoria’s south side was caused by an electrical problem with portable heaters in the home. The Peoria Fire Department said two people who lived in the house on S. Arago Street, near W. Grinnell Street, were displaced by the fire that was reported about 4:45 p.m.
Downtown Champaign bar set to reopen after reaching agreement with city
Owners of a downtown bar in Champaign reached an agreement with city officials to reopen.
Mahomet man caught on the run, Lamborghini, Jeep seized
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. “Over the weekend we located him out of the state in the southern part of the country,” said State’s Attorney Julia Rietz. Now he’s in Champaign County Custody accused of a string […]
Central Illinois Proud
Discarded cigarette starts Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Thursday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the house near Columbia Terrace and Orange Street. Fire crews aggressively combated the fire with two...
