Fall Out Boy bringing huge tour to Ruoff

Pop punk darlings Fall Out Boy will perform at Ruoff Music Center on July 16 as part of a newly announced summer tour that will wind through amphitheaters and stadiums across the country, making it one of the largest tours stopping in the Indianapolis area this summer.

Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent and Carr will open the show. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Live Nation's website, livemu.sc/3XTaaEg.

The tour, So Much For (Tour) Dust, will support Fall Out Boy's upcoming album "So Much (For) Stardust," which releases March 24. The tour includes stops at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Fenway Park in Boston and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The mid-'00s emo icons will cap off a loaded weekend for Ruoff, as country legend Shania Twain will perform July 15.

