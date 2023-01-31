ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 87 additional stores, including 2 in Jacksonville

By Gary T. Mills, Florida Times-Union
Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close dozens of additional stores, including two in Jacksonville.

In a list published Monday, stores at 13221 City Station Drive and 6001-24 Argyle Forest Blvd. were among the list of 87 new stores set to close in 2023 amid talks of the storied chain filing for bankruptcy protection. The additional closings come just three weeks after Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closings of 62 stores .

No dates for the pending store closings were announced.

Two other Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the Jacksonville area will remain open. Those include locations at Jacksonville Beach, at 4054 3rd St. S., and on the Southside, at 8801 Southside Blvd.

The retailer entered the Northeast Florida market in 1997, opening its first store at 8801 Southside Blvd. at Timberlin Village, where PetsMart, OfficeMax and the area's first Borders bookstore would follow. Other Bed Bath & Beyond stores would open at 6001 Argyle Forest Blvd. (2002), 9337 Atlantic Blvd. (2004), 13221 City Station Drive (2006) and 4054 3rd St. S. (2006). The Atlantic Boulevard store closed in 2015.

From 2020: Jacksonville-based Stein Mart files for bankruptcy; store closures coming

From 2019: The last Jacksonville Sears is about to close. What happens to The Avenues mall next?

Which Bed Bath and Beyond stores are closing in Florida?

Other Florida stores on the latest closings list include:

  • 1460 W 49th St., Hialeah
  • 320 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon
  • 20560 State Road 7, Boca Raton
  • 371 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach
  • 397 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando
  • 4631 N. University Drive, Coral Springs
  • 540 N. State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach
  • 6001-24 Argyle Forest Blvd., Jacksonville
  • 13221 City Station Drive, Suite 125, Jacksonville
  • 14824 S. Military Trail, Delray Beach
  • 2239 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka

Union, New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond also operates buybuy Baby and Harmon stores. The company said this week that five buybuy Baby locations and all Harmon stores would be closed.

Buybuy Baby's Jacksonville store, located next to Bed Bath & Beyond on Southside Boulevard., is not one of them. (Harmon, a discount beauty, health and cosmetics retailer, does not operate any stores in Northeast Florida.)

In September, the chain said it would close about 150 of its namesake stores and lay off 20% of its workforce.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Bed Bath & Beyond closing 87 additional stores, including 2 in Jacksonville

