1 person killed in crash in East Brookfield, police say
One person was killed in a crash in East Brookfield on Friday night, police said.
darientimes.com
Old Saybrook police chief didn't follow through on promise to seek decertification of troubled officer
Old Saybrook’s police chief never followed through on his pledge to seek decertification of an officer who resigned amid troubling allegations six months ago, reducing the barriers the officer would face if he applies for jobs in other states. “This is just another example of how we can’t continue...
One person dies in Meriden car crash
One person died in a fatal car crash on Friday evening in the area of 264 Bradley Ave.
Lindsay Clancy’s attorney says number of drugs she was prescribed ‘stunning’
Attorney Kevin Reddington called the number of medications his client Lindsay Clancy was prescribed “stunning” on Friday. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son last week, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz first announced Jan. 25.
whdh.com
DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
Lawyer for Duxbury mother accused of murdering her three children says she was over medicated
Just days before Lindsay Clancy is set to be arraigned for the murders of her three young children in Duxbury, her lawyer is revealing new details of the struggles he says she and her family were facing in the months, weeks, and days leading up to the deaths.
NECN
21-Year-Old Mass. Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Maine Turnpike Bridge
A Massachusetts driver died Friday night after crashing his pickup truck on the Maine Turnpike over the Saco River, officials said. Nathan Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Halifax, Mass., was thrown from his Ford pickup truck after it hit a guard rail on the highway driving south over the Saco River bridge, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Arrest Suspect After Violent Struggle on City Street
Waterbury police arrested a man Thursday afternoon while investigating a report of a man loading a firearm and causing a disturbance. Police said the man was found with a loaded gun and the suspect and a police officer were both taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Police...
Eyewitness News
A shooting at an East Hartford clothing stores leaves one person dead
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Howard Avenue. The 44-year old victim was shot many times just before 2 a.m. Waterbury police: Man illegally carrying loaded firearm, drugs resisted arrest. Updated: 9 hours ago. A man who resisted being taken into custody for illegally carrying a...
Police: Fallen tree crushes car, kills infant from Winsted
It happened just before noon in Southwick, Massachusetts.
communityadvocate.com
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
thisweekinworcester.com
Three Men Arrested on Several Drug Charges in Worcester
WORCESTER - A search warrant led to the arrest of three men in Worcester on Thursday on drug charges. Police were conducting surveillance of a Hooper Street apartment which they had a search warrant for, when they observed Jerry Osires-Munoz, 29, of Worcester, enter the passenger side of a Chevy Trax operated by Barry MacLean, 48 , of Worcester. Police tracked the vehicle to Lincoln Plaza, where they saw what they believed was a drug transaction with a third man, Robert Mele, 44, of Worcester.
Infant dies after tree fell on vehicle on Route 57 in Southwick
Several departments are investigating after a tree fell on a vehicle on Feeding Hills Road in Southwick Friday afternoon.
Four teens facing charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen car in Randolph
Four Massachusetts teens are facing a variety of charges after leading police on a chase from Randolph to Braintree in a stolen car on Friday, according to authorities.
Woonsocket woman accused of killing dad held without bail
The Woonsocket woman accused of stabbing her father to death with a pair of garden shears faced a judge Thursday.
Arrest made in Hartford homicide
Hartford police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall. Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport. Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Struck During Vehicle Theft in Manchester
A pedestrian was struck during a vehicle theft in Manchester on Saturday morning. Police said a running vehicle was stolen while it was left outside of a business on Center Street. During the theft, investigators said a pedestrian was backed into by one of the vehicles involved in the theft.
frmedia.org
Two City Men Charged in Cocaine Drug Bust
Two Fall River men have been arrested in connection with a state and local drug investigation. From Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn. An ongoing investigation being led by the Massachusetts State Police Narcotics Unit assigned to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office resulted in the arrest Monday of two Fall River men and the seizure of more than five-and-a-half kilos of cocaine, two illegals guns and more than $28,000 in cash.
Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges
The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
Woonsocket woman charged with killing dad said she ‘had to do it’
The Woonsocket woman accused of killing her own father earlier this week claimed she "had to do it," according to court documents.
