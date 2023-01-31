WORCESTER - A search warrant led to the arrest of three men in Worcester on Thursday on drug charges. Police were conducting surveillance of a Hooper Street apartment which they had a search warrant for, when they observed Jerry Osires-Munoz, 29, of Worcester, enter the passenger side of a Chevy Trax operated by Barry MacLean, 48 , of Worcester. Police tracked the vehicle to Lincoln Plaza, where they saw what they believed was a drug transaction with a third man, Robert Mele, 44, of Worcester.

