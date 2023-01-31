ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brimfield, MA

whdh.com

DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
DUXBURY, MA
NECN

21-Year-Old Mass. Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Maine Turnpike Bridge

A Massachusetts driver died Friday night after crashing his pickup truck on the Maine Turnpike over the Saco River, officials said. Nathan Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Halifax, Mass., was thrown from his Ford pickup truck after it hit a guard rail on the highway driving south over the Saco River bridge, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
HALIFAX, MA
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Arrest Suspect After Violent Struggle on City Street

Waterbury police arrested a man Thursday afternoon while investigating a report of a man loading a firearm and causing a disturbance. Police said the man was found with a loaded gun and the suspect and a police officer were both taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Police...
WATERBURY, CT
communityadvocate.com

Police arrest four people after posing as escort services

SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Three Men Arrested on Several Drug Charges in Worcester

WORCESTER - A search warrant led to the arrest of three men in Worcester on Thursday on drug charges. Police were conducting surveillance of a Hooper Street apartment which they had a search warrant for, when they observed Jerry Osires-Munoz, 29, of Worcester, enter the passenger side of a Chevy Trax operated by Barry MacLean, 48 , of Worcester. Police tracked the vehicle to Lincoln Plaza, where they saw what they believed was a drug transaction with a third man, Robert Mele, 44, of Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
WTIC News Talk 1080

Arrest made in Hartford homicide

Hartford police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall. Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport. Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pedestrian Struck During Vehicle Theft in Manchester

A pedestrian was struck during a vehicle theft in Manchester on Saturday morning. Police said a running vehicle was stolen while it was left outside of a business on Center Street. During the theft, investigators said a pedestrian was backed into by one of the vehicles involved in the theft.
MANCHESTER, CT
frmedia.org

Two City Men Charged in Cocaine Drug Bust

Two Fall River men have been arrested in connection with a state and local drug investigation. From Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn. An ongoing investigation being led by the Massachusetts State Police Narcotics Unit assigned to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office resulted in the arrest Monday of two Fall River men and the seizure of more than five-and-a-half kilos of cocaine, two illegals guns and more than $28,000 in cash.
FALL RIVER, MA
MassLive.com

Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges

The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
DUXBURY, MA

