Detroit — He was more talented than pretty much everyone else, because he outworked pretty much everyone else. But Tyrone Wheatley had another trait that stood out even more to Fred Jackson, running-backs coach for Wheatley's final — and best — three seasons at Michigan. It was his curiosity. No matter what Jackson would say, Wheatley always wanted to know why. Not in a confrontational kind of why, mind you. He simply wanted to learn.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO