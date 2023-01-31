Klahowya among contenders for top honors at state bowling

Klahowya's bowling team plans on contending for individual and team trophies at the state championship tournament, which begins Wednesday at Bowlero in Tukwila.

The four-day event begins with the 3A individual competition on Wednesday, while the 3A team competition concludes on Thursday. Central Kitsap will represent West Sound in 3A after the Cougars placed third during last weekend's district championships at Paradise Lanes in Tacoma. Gracie Luk led Central Kitsap with a fourth-place score of 564 pins.

The 4A and 2A/1A state competitions will run simultaneously at Bowlero with individual champions being decided on Friday and team champions being decided on Saturday.

South Kitsap earned a berth at state after placing fourth at last week's district event. Abigail Schauer led the Wolves in seventh place with a score of 540.

At the 2A/1A district competition last weekend, Klahowya held off Steilacoom 2,995 to 2,946 to claim the team championship. The Eagles' final regular score of 902 was 60 pins better than the second-highest score of 842, rolled by Steilacoom.

Klahowya senior Hailey Johnson took top individual honors with a three-game set of 548. Johnson's third-game score of 202 enabled her to pull ahead of White River's Shelby Lee, who rolled a 179 in her final game and placed second with a set of 532.

Klahowya placed fourth as a team at last year's 2A/1A state tournament with current seniors Lucy Mitchell and Johnson placing 10th and 15th individually.