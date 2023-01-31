ICF grants, scholarships available in east and southeast Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Community Foundation has grants of up to $25,000 available for nonprofits, schools and other qualified organizations that serve east and southeast Idaho. Scholarships for local students are also available.

ICF President and CEO Steve Burns urged nonprofits, school districts, libraries and other community-based organizations to apply for grants.

“The Idaho Community Foundation is all about helping Idaho’s communities thrive. We have awarded more than $165 million to all 44 of Idaho’s counties since 1988. We are Idaho-focused and are pleased to continue this tradition in north Idaho again this year,” Burns said.

Idaho Future Fund – Provides grants for preschool scholarships, charter schools, public schools, public school libraries and supplemental educational programs in Idaho. Grants typically range from $10,000 to $20,000 and are intended to support gaps in educational programs (preschool through 12th grade) that gravely affect the quality of education students receive in Idaho. The grant cycle is open for all counties in Idaho.

Deadline to apply is March 1. For more information, including eligibility and application: https://www.idahocf.org/grants-scholarships/grants , click Statewide.

Ifft Foundation Fund – Seeks grant requests for projects that will provide landscaping, beautification and public recreation in southeast Idaho. Grant requests will be considered from the following counties: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Deadline to apply is March 15. For information about eligibility or to apply: https://www.idahocf.org/grants-scholarships/grants , click East Idaho

East/Southeast Idaho Scholarships – ICF has scholarships specifically for students from east and southeast Idaho, and nearly 20 others that are open to students from across the state. For more information and deadlines: https://www.idahocf.org/grants-scholarships/scholarships, click East or Statewide.