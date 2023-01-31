5 big concerts coming soon to Austin, including Lil Wayne and The Pixies

Calling all Weezy fans: Lil Wayne is bringing his Welcome to Tha Carter Tour to Austin later this year.

The Grammy-winning rapper will stop on May 4 at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday via lilwayneofficial.com and stubbsaustin.com.

Lil Wayne has recently appeared in Austin in 2019 at Circuit of the Americas' Austin360 Amphitheater (now the Germania Insurance Amphitheater) and in 2018 at Austin City Limits Music Festival.

That's just one of the major concert announcements in the past week. (You know who's not coming to Austin, though? Fall Out Boy. The band announced tour dates on Tuesday, with the closest shows happening in Dallas and The Woodlands in June.) Here's a few more to put on your calendar.

The Pixies at Waterloo Park

Where is your wallet? The Pixies, the Boston-born alt-rock band, will close out the second leg of their North American tour in Austin. They'll come to Waterloo Park's Moody Amphitheater on June 25.

Franz Ferdinand and Bully also are on the bill. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday via pixies.ffm.to/live.OPR. There will be presales on Thursday morning.

Hayley Kiyoko at Emo's

Pop star and rising LGBTQ icon Hayley Kiyoko will route her new Panorama Tour through Austin on May 20, when she'll play Riverside Drive club Emo's.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday via hayleykiyokoofficial.com and emosaustin.com. There will be a presale event on Thursday for Citi cardmembers.

Barenaked Ladies at Bass Concert Hall

Barenaked Ladies, makers of 1990s tunes like "One Week," will bring their Last Summer on Earth 2023 North American Tour to Bass Concert Hall on June 26. Semisonic and Del Amitri will open.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday via texasperformingarts.org. Presale tickets for Texas Performing Arts' Texas Inner Circle members are available at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

For subscribers:Your guide to live music in Austin for 2023

Tedeschi Trucks Band at Waterloo Park

Florida blues-rockers Tedeschi Trucks Band will bring their new tour to Austin's Moody Amphitheater on May 7.

Fan club member tickets go on sale at noon on Tuesday, with artist presale tickets on sale at noon on Wednesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. Go to tedeschitrucksband.com for more info.