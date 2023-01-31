Read full article on original website
calexicochronicle.com
WHATMATTERS: Relief for California’s gas price pains
Maybe the governor called a special legislative session for the wrong type of gas price. In the face of wallet-busting gasoline prices across the state last summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the state Legislature in December to tax the “excessive” profits of California oil refiners. But since then, prices at the pump have fallen back to their still-high-but-not-uncharacteristically-so California average, according to AAA.
calexicochronicle.com
Pioneers Museum Hires Archivist
Pioneers’ Museum has hired East Coast transplant Tyler Brinkerhoff as the museum’s first archivist. Brinkerhoff is excited to serve his adopted community in the preservation, documentation, conservation and exhibition of objects and archives from more than a century of Imperial Valley’s history. The new archivist moved to...
