Maybe the governor called a special legislative session for the wrong type of gas price. In the face of wallet-busting gasoline prices across the state last summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the state Legislature in December to tax the “excessive” profits of California oil refiners. But since then, prices at the pump have fallen back to their still-high-but-not-uncharacteristically-so California average, according to AAA.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO