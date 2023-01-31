ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Column: Kennedy takes bold risks with NASCAR family business

By JENNA FRYER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYRLT_0kXZVKk600
1 of 3

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ben Kennedy may someday be the head of NASCAR.

If it happens, it won’t be a case of nepotism. Yes, he is the the great-grandson of NASCAR’s founder, but the 31-year-old graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports management and has spent his entire life learning the family business.

Once a little boy tagging alongside his grandfather to the hidden hot dog stand Bill France Jr. installed inside Daytona International Speedway, Kennedy grew up and eventually had to staff that snack shack. He’s sold programs, parked cars, drove the truck that empties the waste from motorhomes and worked in the signage shops.

Kennedy gave it a go as a driver and entered 90 races at NASCAR’s national level. He scored a victory in the Truck Series race at Bristol in 2016, the year he ran a full season and finished seventh in the standings.

But he’s also seen as the future leader of NASCAR, which this year is celebrating its 75th season. NASCAR is currently run by his 78-year-old uncle, chairman Jim France, and his mother, Lesa France Kennedy, the executive vice chairman.

Once he turned in his firesuit, Kennedy moved into the operations side of NASCAR and is presently the senior vice president of racing development and strategy. He is young, progressive, unafraid to take gambles and returns this weekend to what will forever be a milestone moment in his young career.

Auto Racing

It was Kennedy who devised the idea to take NASCAR’s unofficial season-opening exhibition race to Los Angeles, where the iconic Coliseum is transformed into a temporary short track for a stock car race. It could have been a disaster of terrible racing, poor track conditions or a snoozefest for an LA audience with no shortage of entertainment options.

But it was a success and Kennedy, primarily the architect of NASCAR’s most recent season-long schedules, put the Clash back at the Coliseum this Sunday for a repeat performance. Actor Rob Lowe is the grand marshal, Cypress Hill will play a pre-race concert and Wiz Khalifa will perform at halftime.

“The Coliseum, for us, was a huge, huge risk. And there were so many questions, and so much uncertainty, and frankly I was uncertain,” Kennedy said in an interview with The Associated Press at NASCAR headquarters overlooking Daytona International Speedway. “We knew as much as we possibly could, but we didn’t know what the race was going to be like until we put cars on a temporary circuit inside a football stadium.”

Kennedy has a dream list of places he’d like to take NASCAR. For now, he is content returning to the Coliseum as a warm-up for the Feb. 19 season-opening Daytona 500.

“I think on many metrics last year was a a big success. So for us, it was very difficult to say ‘Hey, this was a really big success and now we’re going to go do something else,’” Kennedy said. “I think this year will be really kind of telling because last year it was new and different, and there were a lot of novel concepts that had a lot of people talking.

“I think it’s it’s on us, NASCAR, to make it so that when the fans come out, or they tune in on TV, that this year is just as good, if not better than what it was last year.”

Kennedy didn’t exactly need to prove himself to NASCAR’s Board of Directors, but after pulling off the Clash plans rapidly moved forward on staging a Cup Series race on the streets of downtown Chicago. The once outlandish idea is now scheduled for July 2 for a series that has traditionally stuck to oval tracks with banked turns.

“I would say a lot of the Chicago conversations really started picking up steam after the Clash,” said Kennedy, dismissing speculation that the race will fall through and noting excellent relationships with the mayor’s office and other city agencies.

“What we’ve continued to focus on is this is brand new for NASCAR. This is brand new for the city of Chicago, and we’re really trying to help everyone understand what this will look like,” he said. “We want this to be successful for NASCAR, but even more so successful for Chicago and something that Chicagoans can look forward to.”

It seems inevitable that Kennedy will soon be running the entire show. Steve Phelps is the current president of NASCAR and only the third non-France family member to hold the position in 75 years; Steve O’Donnell currently runs competition.

Kennedy does not believe his future is pre-determined.

“I don’t think it’s inevitable for for me and I tell Steve and Steve and my family this all the time: ‘I want to earn my stripes along the way. The last thing that I want to do is be put in a position that isn’t for the betterment of the company and the people around us are being put in a position that I’m not competent for,’” Kennedy said. “I want to centrally deserve whatever that position or promotion might look like. It’s really important to me. I think it earns me a bit of respect. It makes it that much more meaningful.

“Do I end up there? I have no idea. But I have to do a good job to earn that right.”

___

https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 5

Related
Sportscasting

Why Did NASCAR Shorten the Daytona 500 to 450 Miles?

“Fuel strategy” hasn’t been much of a consideration in the NASCAR Cup Series since the arrival of stage racing and its scheduled breaks in the action. However, conserving fuel was on everyone’s mind for the 1974 Daytona 500 and half the season that followed. Thanks to rain,...
NESN

NASCAR Driver Calls Out Fans For Mocking His Race, Appearance

Ryan Vargas had his 2023 deals confirmed, but the news was met with online hatred from fans. The 22-year-old has competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2019, and he will be a part-time driver of the No. 74 Chevrolet for CHK Racing. He will compete in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, and he also will compete part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series.
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Admits He’s Jealous of Ross Chastain, Who Understands and Gladly Calls Out All the Haters in the Garage

Kyle Busch was just one of several drivers Ross Chastain rubbed the wrong way in 2022. But at the end of the season, the Trackhouse Racing driver flipped the script when he pulled off a once-in-a-lifetime move that converted those drivers previously agitated by his aggressive actions into admirers for his guts and willingness to try something no one had ever done before.
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Busch Light Clash Simply Isn't What It Used to Be

The Busch Clash made its debut in 1979 and was designed to spark interest in Cup qualifying throughout the season and showcase the sport’s fastest cars. The short trophy dash, along with Daytona 500 qualifying and the ARCA season opener, kicked off Speedweeks’ stock car racing portion. No...
SB Nation

NASCAR bans the ‘Hail Melon’

Driver Ross Chastain provided one of the most memorable moments of last year’s NASCAR season. Do not expect to see it replicated anytime soon. Needing to move up a few places in the closing lap of the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway to qualify for the final four in the last race of the season, Chastain put his Chevrolet into the wall, and rode it around the track, rocketing into fifth place. That finish was good enough to put him in the final four for the season finale.
ringsidenews.com

The Judgment Day Involved In Brawl At NASCAR Race

Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s never-ending rivalry took a new turn on Thursday night. It’s only a matter of time before the father and son face each other 1-on-1 in a WWE ring. Ahead of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, tensions rose to new heights as The Judgment Day sparked a brawl with several babyface Superstars on the NASCAR racing track.
NBC Sports

NASCAR will not race at Auto Club Speedway in 2024

LOS ANGELES — Auto Club Speedway will not host a NASCAR race next year because of plans to convert the 2-mile speedway into a short track. It will mark only the second time the Cup Series has not raced at the Southern California track since first competing there in 1997. Cup did not race at the track in 2021 because of the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Racing News

AJ Allmendinger dumps Chase Briscoe in NASCAR practice (Video)

AJ Allmendinger retaliated on Chase Briscoe during practice for the LA Coliseum. Today, the NASCAR Cup Series touched the track for the first time in 2023. Drivers unloaded at the LA Coliseum for practice ahead of the Busch Light Clash. Watch the video below. Teams were split into three practice...
The Associated Press

Pitcher Max Fried loses to Braves in salary arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Max Fried lost to the Atlanta Braves in salary arbitration on Saturday, and will make $13.5 million in the upcoming season instead of his $15 million request. Mark Burstein, Fredric Horowitz and Jeanne Vonhof issued their decision a day after hearing arguments. Despite the defeat, Fried matched the $13.5 million Gerrit Cole won in 2019 as the highest decided by an arbitration panel. Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year in arbitration instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
634K+
Post
674M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy