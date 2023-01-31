ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Oscars 2023: Why ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is Making History

By India McCarty
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

The Oscar nominations for 2023 are out and the internet is buzzing about the surprises, snubs, and interesting movies that got recognized this year. One movie, All Quiet on the Western Front , received nine nominations, making it one of the most nominated foreign language films of all time.

What is ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ about?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mPaj_0kXZUbaY00
“All Quiet on the Western Front” screening I David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix

All Quiet on the Western Front is based on a 1929 novel of the same name. It follows the life of a German soldier named Paul Bäumer who is fighting during WWI. As he spends more time on the battlefield, Paul’s dreams of being a hero are destroyed by the harsh realities of war and he spends his days just trying to survive.

The 2022 movie adaptation is directed by Edward Berger and stars Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Daniel Brühl, Sebastian Hülk, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic and Devid Striesow. It premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival and came out on Netflix in October 2022.

The film received nine Oscar nominations

The movie received nine nominations at this year’s Academy Awards — tying with The Banshees of Inisherin and coming in behind Everything Everywhere All At Once , which is nominated 11 times.

All Quiet on the Western Front is nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature, and Best Picture.

How ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is making history

Related

SAG Awards 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Both Make Awards History in a Tie

All Quiet on the Western Front is the only non-English movie that was nominated for Best Picture this year, and came very close to breaking the record for most nominations for a foreign film. The all-time record-holders? Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma , which both received ten nominations. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon won four Oscars, while Roma took home three.

This recognition of All Quiet on the Western Front marks a new phase for the Academy. The awards ceremony has dealt with questions about the diversity of the nominees and voters, as well as criticism for rarely nominating non-English language movies for anything other than Best International Feature. However, it seems as if the Academy has made a habit of nominating one foreign language film for Best Picture each year. Past nominees include Drive My Car , Parasite , and Roma .

Others have wondered if the multiple nominations All Quiet on the Western Front received were due to the anti-war message of the movie, especially in light of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘RRR’ Stars ‘Eager’ to Make Hollywood Films

The success of Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite showed that American audiences are more open to watching foreign films than ever before. Even accounting for that refreshing development, the rise of RRR as one of the significant movies of 2022 is still surprising. The filmmakers behind this extravagant three-hour Telugu language alternate history of Indian revolutionaries fighting back against British rule were mostly unknown outside of their home country, but the excellence of RRR organically created a fanbase around the movie that broke viewing records once it arrived on Netflix.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Harrison Ford Reveals Why ‘1923’ Was Such an Important Project for Him

Movie stars weren’t always able to transition seamlessly to TV and back again. But in the current age of “peak TV” and countless streaming services, that all has changed. After all, even the legendary Harrison Ford himself currently appears on the Paramount+ series 1923. Here’s why the actor decided to sign on the new project, the latest spin-off in the Yellowstone universe.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Ryan Gosling Used to Perform Rock Music Under the Alias ‘Baby Goose’

Ryan Gosling is, to most people, a famous actor. He’s well-known for his roles in movies like The Notebook, Lars and the Real Girl, and Blue Valentine. Versatile and low-key, Gosling has given equal attention to blockbusters and independent films. Interestingly enough, Gosling has had a lesser-known career in music. While he’s remained self-deprecating about his own musical talents, some know of the artist known as “Baby Goose.”
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

272K+
Followers
127K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy