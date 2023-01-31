ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'General Hospital' Spoilers: What to Expect for February 2023

By Carol Cassada
 5 days ago

General Hospital spoilers for February 2023 reveal it’ll be an explosive month in Port Charles. Many secrets will be exposed , including one that will destroy a couple. Here’s what to expect for the coming month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwBSG_0kXZUZly00
General Hospital stars Chad Duell and Katelyn MacMullen I Troy Harvey/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal trouble for Michael Corinthos and Willow Tait

Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) finally does the right thing for herself and her baby. After Terry Randolph (Cassandra James) says stem cells from the baby’s umbilical cord can be used to treat leukemia, Willow decides to deliver early. However, things don’t go as planned.

According to Soap Hub , General Hospital spoilers reveal that Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) receives worrisome news. A video preview shows Willow flatlining during surgery. Is it possible she doesn’t make it? Or could their baby girl be the one in danger?

Portia Robinson and Curtis Ashford’s wedding day is interrupted

February means love is in the air, and Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) are preparing for their Valentine’s Day wedding. But Portia is keeping a huge secret from her fiance. There’s a pssibility Curtis, not Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews), is Trina Robinson’s (Tabyana Ali) father . Portia struggles with telling Curtis the truth, but someone else will make the decision for her.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry , General Hospital spoilers suggest Portia’s secret will disrupt her wedding day. Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) and Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) know the truth, and they could spill the beans. But it’s the fallout that will be dramatic.

Curtis, Trina, and Taggert will be furious with Portia, who’ll have a lot of apologizing and explaining.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal the Cassadine family is falling apart

Nikolas Cassadine’s (Marcus Coloma) secrets have destroyed the Cassadine family. Now that everyone knows he’s the father of Esme Prince’s (Avery Kristen Pohl) baby , his life is falling apart. Nikolas hasn’t learned his lesson and is causing more chaos. With Carolyn Webber’s (Denise Crosby) help, he hopes to erase Esme’s memories of being held captive at Wyndemere.

However, Nikolas’ plan might be busted, thanks to Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). According to Soaps.com , General Hospital spoilers reveal Elizabeth makes a decision after she confesses to Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton). Will Elizabeth turn Nikolas into the police? Or will she protect her friend?

Meanwhile, Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) plot to take down Nikolas. Laura Collins (Genie Francis) hates seeing her family torn apart and plays peacemaker. But will Laura’s good intentions go unheard?

Elsewhere in Port Charles

Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is still reeling from learning Willow is her daughter . Thanks to Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), Nina almost lost another daughter. Filled with raging emotions, Nina seeks advice from Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati).

Could that advice have to do with repairing her relationship with Willow? Or could it have to do with Carly and Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison) insider trading secret? Whatever Nina tells Obrecht, her aunt decides to take matters into her own hands.

Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) grows closer to Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez). The former cop turned singer offers comfort to Blaze when she leanrs on him for support.

Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) has formed a bond with the newly single Ava. Yet, their growing bond is threatened by the presence of his cousin Mason Gatlin (Nathanyael Grey). Austin is stuck in a tough situation with Mason and their secret partner, who are wreaking havoc with his life.

Heather Webber (Alley Mills) will do anything to protect her daughter Esme . With the cops suspecting Esme of being the hook killer, Heather plots to keep her daughter from prison. Could Heather’s plan involve helping Esme escape? Or will Heather kill someone else to throw the scent off Esme?

