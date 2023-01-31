Read full article on original website
Related
counton2.com
11-year-old charged following incident near Greenville Co. school
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January. According to the Greenville Police Department, the incident happened on Jan, 20 at 2:30 p.m. at 435 Summit Drive across the street from Summit Drive Elementary School. The incident report...
counton2.com
Deputies shoot man who stabbed K9 after standoff in Spartanburg, sheriff’s office says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was shot by deputies after they said he stabbed a K9 following a standoff in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said warrant officers responded to a home on South Carolina Avenue for a wanted person shortly after 3 p.m. Deputies...
counton2.com
Man arrested in connection to New Year’s Eve shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The second suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a person on New Year’s Eve in Asheville has been arrested. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve Day to investigate reports of a shooting.
counton2.com
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Spartanburg County. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation into Rebecca Elizabeth Whitesides for large-scale drug trafficking in Rutherford County and South Carolina. On Jan....
counton2.com
WATCH: Chinese spy balloon flies over NC Saturday morning, according to reports
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen floating over North Carolina Saturday morning, according to reports. Around 8:30 a.m., viewers reported seeing the balloon flying over Asheville, which lines up with previous projections. A video of the balloon over Asheville can be seen below. CBS...
counton2.com
Gaston Co. bakery relies on kid entrepreneur to cut egg costs
DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – High egg prices add up to high frustration lately. Instead of walking on eggshells, a Gaston County businesswoman found a way to ease the pain of soaring costs. Courtney Johnson rises to special occasions in the kitchen of Sweet Anna’s Bakery in Dallas....
Comments / 0