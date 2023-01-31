ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

counton2.com

11-year-old charged following incident near Greenville Co. school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January. According to the Greenville Police Department, the incident happened on Jan, 20 at 2:30 p.m. at 435 Summit Drive across the street from Summit Drive Elementary School. The incident report...
counton2.com

Man arrested in connection to New Year’s Eve shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The second suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a person on New Year’s Eve in Asheville has been arrested. The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve Day to investigate reports of a shooting.
ASHEVILLE, NC
counton2.com

Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Spartanburg County. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation into Rebecca Elizabeth Whitesides for large-scale drug trafficking in Rutherford County and South Carolina. On Jan....
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Gaston Co. bakery relies on kid entrepreneur to cut egg costs

DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – High egg prices add up to high frustration lately. Instead of walking on eggshells, a Gaston County businesswoman found a way to ease the pain of soaring costs. Courtney Johnson rises to special occasions in the kitchen of Sweet Anna’s Bakery in Dallas....
DALLAS, NC

