Chicago, IL

WGN TV

‘So beautiful’: Century-old images shows glimpse into Chicago’s ‘Great Migration’ role

CHICAGO — A newly-acquired collection at the Newberry Library gives a glimpse into Chicago’s role during The Great Migration of African Americans. The images, which are believed to have been produced by the Methodist Episcopal Church between 1922-1923 on the Near North Side, offers a tremendous and clear look at how life was for those trying getting used to new life in The North. The photographs are thought to be mostly from the late 1910s and early 1920s.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

See Chicago’s 7 top-voted names for the ‘You Name a Snowplow’ contest

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago has announced the seven top-voted names for the ‘You Name a Snowplow’ contest. The Mayor’s office says they recieved nearly 17,000 responses from Chicago residents with over 80,000 votes for snowplow names. Residents with the winning snowplow names will be given a photo opportunity with the named snowplow and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

North Austin Center opens to promote education, sports, wellness — home to Jason Heyward Baseball Academy

CHICAGO — The city’s West Side has a new community space with more than 100 hours of activities set to be offered every week. The North Austin Center spans a ten-acre campus and will serve 25,000 people annually, according to a press release. It will be operated as a nonprofit with all program fees going to support the center’s operations and charitable activities.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Film, Food, and Drink in One Place

Alamo Drafthouse just opened its first theater in Chicago in the Wrigleyville neighborhood. Joining us now to break down a few cocktails from its Video Vortex Cocktail Bar is General Manager Chris Piro. 3519 N Clark St. Suite C301. Instagram @alamochicago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

PAWS Chicago welcoming 30 displaced dogs from Texas

Brace yourselves for an overload of cuteness. PAWS Chicago is welcoming 30 displaced dogs from Texas after Pasadena Animal Shelter was damaged in a tornado. They are all up for adoption. Head to Home Page | PAWS Chicago. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Skilling details Friday’s frigid temps

A cold morning across Chicagoland Friday. O’Hare’s low temp dropped to 0 and Midway to 1. The wind chill at O’Hare was at 16-below at 8am. But thermometer readings bottomed out at 11-below at Genoa in DeKalb County and 10-below st Woodstock and Shabbona–in McHenry and DeKalb counties respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Pizza delivery driver shot, robbed on West Side

CHICAGO — A pizza delivery driver was shot and robbed on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of West Iowa. Police said the 40-year-old man was about to deliver food when another man approached him with a handgun and attempted to rob him. The 40-year-old fought […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police hold catalytic converter theft prevention event

CHICAGO — Members of City Council and the Chicago Police Department are working together to deter catalytic converter thefts in the city. This month, they are co-hosting catalytic converter stickering events at neighborhood auto shops On Saturday, drivers started lining up for an event hosted by the 12th police district and 25th Ward Ald. Byron […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Sunny Sunday in Chicago with gusts of winds, low 40s

CHICAGO — It’s a sunny Sunday in Chicago with our second day of sunshine in a row. We’ll experience some gusty winds of NW 15-25 mph. High: Near 40. Clouds will decrease going into nighttime, it will get chillier. Winds will go down with NW 5-10 mph. Low: 27.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Southside Smokehouse Burger and Creamy Cole Slaw

Cassie Miller, Senior Director of Training and Operations at Krafted. -Krafted Burger Bar + Tap in The Promenade Bolingbrook. -Krafted Burger Bar + Tap in Elmhurst (opening February 2, 2023) 111 E 1st St., Elmhurst, IL 60126. Recipe:. Southside Smokehouse Burger and Creamy Cole Slaw. Coleslaw:. ½ cup of shredded...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
WGN News

SW Side spa worker allegedly stabbed by customer

CHICAGO — A spa day worker is in critical condition after police say she was allegedly stabbed by a customer on the Southwest Side Wednesday night. According to police, the 35-year-old woman was stabbed at a spa in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue around 10:00 p.m. and police are still unsure what led […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

A Look Back at the Historic ‘Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011

Northern Illinois and northwest Indiana were walloped by one of the most powerful winter storms in history between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, 2011. An initial period of light accumulating snow occurred from the evening of Jan. 31 into the morning of Feb. 1, including lake effect snowfall over northeastern Illinois. The most memorable period […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Passionfruit Breakfast Hand Pies

Valentine’s Gifts and treats are in store and online now – Pastry Box preorder is February 1–8 for pickup Saturday the 11th and Sunday the 12th. Pastry and baked good specials also in store leading up to and on the holiday. Recipe:. BREAKFAST HAND PIES. Pie Dough.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Bottled water giveaway for Dixmoor residents Friday

DIXMOOR, Ill. — Dixmoor residents who have had to deal with water service issues are receiving free bottles of water Friday. Officials said things have gotten better and currently the water is flowing properly, but still major infrastructure work is needed. Commissioners and employees with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District raised more than $2,000 last […]
DIXMOOR, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

