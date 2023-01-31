Read full article on original website
VIDEO: The Force Was Strong With Punxsutawney Phil This Morning
Well, we’re in for MORE winter, at least according to one particular groundhog. While we were getting ready for rope drop at Disney World this morning, the rest of the world was holding its breath to see if a certain groundhog saw its shadow or not (spoiler alert: it did). But part of the ceremony at Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania also included fireworks — and during the show, we heard some VERY familiar music.
DFB Video: Latest Disney News: A RARE Character, NEW Cast Member Costumes & a NEW meet-and-greet?
We’re back with another DFB Video covering all the latest Disney news!. We spotted some rare characters (we’re looking at you, Powerline Max), new meet and greets, and Cast Member costumes got a big makeover. See all that and more in our latest video!. Check out all the...
Why Next Week Might Be The BEST Time To Visit Disney World
There’s a LOT going on. Not only will you be able to catch the EPCOT Festival of the Arts, but you’ll also get to indulge in some Celebrate Soulfully foods and nom on some Valentine’s Day treats. However, before you go, be sure you know the park hours and park pass availability — we’re going to go over all that right here!
Want Short Wait Times? NOW Is the Time to Visit Disney World
Well, the answer all depends on YOU. Do you want to avoid crowds at all costs? Don’t visit during spring break. Do you want to be a part of the action when a brand new ride like TRON Lightcycle / Run opens? Prepare to visit when the parks are busy. If you are someone who is seeking lower wait times on a Disney World trip, right now might be the best time to visit Disney World!
A Popular Disney World Drink Is CHANGING
February means LOTS of new food and drinks in Disney World. Not only does the resort introduce new foods and treats for Black History Month, but we also see a LOT of snacks and drinks dedicated to Valentine’s Day! That means lots of pink food and heart-shaped sweets. Now, though, a popular Disney World cocktail is getting in on the romantic vibes.
HURRY! There’s a HUGE Sale on the 50th Anniversary Vans Collection in Disney World
Who doesn’t love saving money on Disney merchandise?. We’re no strangers to Disney sales that appear and disappear just as quickly, and we also know there’s SO much merchandise to check out at any given time. We do our best to keep up with all the new merchandise, but also keep an eye out for sales so you can save some cash. If you’re in Magic Kingdom soon, don’t forget to check out this sale that’s hidden away!
REVIEW: Don’t Let This Disney World Cupcake Deceive You
It’s February, and you know what that means… . It means it’s time to eat ALL the Valentine’s Day snacks in Disney World! So far we’ve tried an Almond Cheesecake Heart, Valentine’s Day Sugar Cookies, a Valentine’s Day Donut, and more! Now we’re trying what might be the PRETTIEST Valentine’s Day treat so far, a Love Letter Cupcake.
ALL the On-Ride Photos You Can Get for FREE with Genie+ in Disney World
The paid FastPass+ replacement service is key to skipping the lines throughout Disney World and it has evolved since it was first released. Genie+ selections can now be modified, just what is available through Genie+ vs. Individual Lightning Lanes has changed over the past few months, and new attractions are sometimes added to the service. But soon, an important perk will be added to the Genie+ service. Here’s what you need to know.
DFB Video: BEST Food in Disney World in 2023
Wondering what Disney World food is going to impress you this year?. Check out our picks for the BEST EATS of 2023 — here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below: BEST Food in Disney World in 2023. Are you a DFB Video subscriber? If you hit the...
TONS of New Snacks and Treats Are Coming to Disney Parks SOON
February brought lots of tasty eats to Disney World as part of Disney’s Celebrate Soulfully event to honor Black History Month. But we’re not finished with the new treats yet. There are a TON of new treats coming to the Disney parks to celebrate Valentine’s Day. If you’ll...
STOP Buying Disney Genie+ — Here’s When You DON’T Need It
Disney Genie+ is a divisive issue with Disney World travelers! Can you afford to pay an extra fee to skip the lines for attractions in the parks? Can you afford NOT to?. We are in the parks every day using Genie+, learning all the tips and tricks to make your next Disney World trip easier. Today, we’re sharing some NEW tips for using Genie+ in 2023.
REVIEW: Disney World’s NEW Treat Is for a Specific Group of People
Valentine’s Day treats are starting to pop up around Disney World!. You can grab lots of different treats all over the park, including the resorts. We headed over to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort to try a new almond cheesecake treat!. Over at Gasparilla Island Grill, you can grab...
This TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Member Showing Off His Costume Is VIBES
Okay, who’s ready to enter The Grid with Magic Kingdom’s new ride? TRON Lightcycle / Run will take Disney World guests on a thrilling lightcycle ride through a “dark computerized world.”. TRON’s big opening is coming up soon on April 4th, and we’re starting to see a...
Disney’s 100th Anniversary LEGO Set Is Online Now!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. LEGO couldn’t be left out of the Disney 100th anniversary celebrations, so they’ve decided to join in on the fun! We found just the Disney 100th Celebration merchandise that really knows how to stand out.
You Had Us at THIN MINT DONUTS in Disney World
It’s true: Disney is for the hungry! It’s also for those with very adventurous palettes, as Disney is always introducing new snacks and desserts that are out of the ordinary, to say the least. Disney often combines multiple treats into single heavenly desserts, or they come up with new twists that somehow make classic desserts even better!
SAVINGS ALERT! Get 2 Days FREE at Universal Orlando
FREE theme park tickets? You’re not dreaming, and April Fool’s Day isn’t for a couple more months. Universal Orlando will sometimes offer discounts or promotions on tickets, and they’re having a huge sale right now that gives you two days of tickets FREE when you purchase a three-day ticket. Check out the details!
REVIEW: Come With Us To Try a SMOKY New Snack in Disney World
February has brought a LOT of new things to Disney World. This month marks Black History Month and kicks off Disney’s Celebrate Soulfully, which will bring new merchandise, special events, and new food, to the resort! So we’re heading to Disney’s Animal Kingdom to try one of these new food items!
A Classic EPCOT Treat Just Got a Princess-Themed Upgrade!
We’re back again with another Celebrate Soulfully snack review!. We’ve been running around the parks on a mission to try all the new snacks introduced for this Black History Month event. While we’ve already crossed lots off our list, now we’re headed over to EPCOT to grab one we’re really excited about — the Tiana Banana Pudding!
A Jambalaya Hot Dog? Okay, Disney World, You’ve Got Our Attention…
What happens when two things that seemingly don’t go together are combined into one?. Disney’s newest snack, apparently! We’re on the hunt for NEW Disney World eats all the time here at DFB, and just when we thought we’d seen it all, Disney comes up with something that we just HAVE to try. So, come with us to try the latest take on a hot dog we spotted in Disney Springs!
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
When it comes to Disney World hotels, there’s a reason many guests claim Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort as their favorite. That’s due to a multitude of factors like the resort’s Hawaiian theming, the newly renovated Moana rooms, and the smell (seriously, it SMELLS SO GOOD IN THERE).
