Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Magic
Disney World Planning Ban That Will Affect All Guests
If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon, you need to know that changes may be on the horizon. Disney World Guests have known the Orlando location as a place that brings magic, and the nostalgia that comes from riding your favorite attractions and enjoying special entertainment offerings is unlike anything you can experience anywhere else.
Inside the Magic
Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See
Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 7 things I never buy at the parks.
After working at the theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few tricks for how to save money on things like food and merchandise.
My family of 4 spent nearly $200 at Disney World's all-you-can-eat restaurant with a beer-garden theme, and it was worth it
Located in the German Pavilion at Epcot's World Showcase, Biergarten is a family-friendly buffet-style eatery where you can eat as much as you want.
Disney World Has a Big Problem That Visitors Need to Worry About
The Mouse House has a problem that could ruin your upcoming vacation.
disneyfoodblog.com
Exposing the WORST Things We Ate in Disney World in January (And the BEST)
We’re in Disney World every day, and we’ve tried just about everything you can eat at the restaurants inside the parks and at the hotels. There are some truly fantastic snacks and meals, but there are also a few things you might want to skip. So which eats are which? We’re here to help you figure that out!
Inside the Magic
Disney World’s Classic Attraction Needs To Be “Gutted”
Walt Disney had dreams for his theme parks to be places where Guests from all over the world could come and enjoy the magic: Disneyland and Disney World were born. Walt Disney World Resort is known for being the ‘most magical place on earth.” Disney World has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Song From Disney Ride Shuttered Over Racist Connections Is Still Playing at Disney World
Tunes from 'Song of the South' are still playing in the Magic Kingdom.
disneyfoodblog.com
The ONLY Disney 100th Anniversary Souvenir You Need
The Disney100 Celebration is finally here — and we found yet another souvenir that we think is gonna be a must-have for many of you!. In case you didn’t already know — 2023 marks the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, and Disneyland is celebrating BIG with new nighttime shows, collectible merchandise, and LOTS of snacks (which is kind of our thing)! You can take a look at all of the Disney100 treats and merchandise in Disneyland here! Now, we’re going to show you what could be the MUST-HAVE item of the celebration, a new sipper.
disneyfoodblog.com
HURRY! There’s a HUGE Sale on the 50th Anniversary Vans Collection in Disney World
Who doesn’t love saving money on Disney merchandise?. We’re no strangers to Disney sales that appear and disappear just as quickly, and we also know there’s SO much merchandise to check out at any given time. We do our best to keep up with all the new merchandise, but also keep an eye out for sales so you can save some cash. If you’re in Magic Kingdom soon, don’t forget to check out this sale that’s hidden away!
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: Don’t Let This Disney World Cupcake Deceive You
It’s February, and you know what that means… . It means it’s time to eat ALL the Valentine’s Day snacks in Disney World! So far we’ve tried an Almond Cheesecake Heart, Valentine’s Day Sugar Cookies, a Valentine’s Day Donut, and more! Now we’re trying what might be the PRETTIEST Valentine’s Day treat so far, a Love Letter Cupcake.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why Next Week Might Be The BEST Time To Visit Disney World
There’s a LOT going on. Not only will you be able to catch the EPCOT Festival of the Arts, but you’ll also get to indulge in some Celebrate Soulfully foods and nom on some Valentine’s Day treats. However, before you go, be sure you know the park hours and park pass availability — we’re going to go over all that right here!
disneyfoodblog.com
Come With Us For Lunch Just a Few Steps Off the Monorail in Disney World
Picture this: you’re looking for a quick bite to eat just steps away from Magic Kingdom. Should you pop over to the Polynesian? Gallivant over to the Grand Floridian? The answer could be even closer than you might think! At Disney’s Contemporary Resort, look no further than Contempo Cafe. This quick service spot is dishing up all kinds of savory eats and sweet treats — and it’s time we take you with us for a full review!
disneyfoodblog.com
ALL the On-Ride Photos You Can Get for FREE with Genie+ in Disney World
The paid FastPass+ replacement service is key to skipping the lines throughout Disney World and it has evolved since it was first released. Genie+ selections can now be modified, just what is available through Genie+ vs. Individual Lightning Lanes has changed over the past few months, and new attractions are sometimes added to the service. But soon, an important perk will be added to the Genie+ service. Here’s what you need to know.
disneyfoodblog.com
REMINDER: A New Big Park Hopping Change and Disneyland Perk Start TOMORROW
So many things are changing at the Disney parks that it can be difficult to keep them all straight!. PhotoPass changes will soon be made for those who buy Genie+ in Disney World, Splash Mountain has CLOSED in Disney World to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (and it will eventually close in Disneyland too), and other changes have been announced for the West Coast. With all of this news, you may have missed or forgotten about two critical adjustments coming to Disneyland soon.
disneyfoodblog.com
Polynesian Village vs. Yacht Club Disney World Resort Guide 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resorts? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
Inside the Magic
Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Hotel Half-Full, Guest Shares Empty Experience
While many exciting things are happening across the entire Resort, like the upcoming TRON roller coaster at Magic Kingdom or the brand-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster at EPCOT, none really compare to what Disney is trying to do with its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. One part...
disneyfanatic.com
Iger Setting Right Chapek’s Mistakes, Follows Up Theme Park Changes With This New Strategy
It appears Disney CEO Bob Iger is keeping to his goal of setting right the immense losses of the Walt Disney Company with strategy changes. It seems the dust is settling after a dramatic end to the year for the Walt Disney Company in 2022. When the final numbers came to, it was clear that Bob Chapek had made decisions that weren’t quite benefitting the Mouse House (despite his unfortunate nickname of Bob “Paycheck”), and for this and myriad other reasons, the board voted to oust Bob Chapek and bring back his predecessor, Bob Iger.
disneyfoodblog.com
You Had Us at THIN MINT DONUTS in Disney World
It’s true: Disney is for the hungry! It’s also for those with very adventurous palettes, as Disney is always introducing new snacks and desserts that are out of the ordinary, to say the least. Disney often combines multiple treats into single heavenly desserts, or they come up with new twists that somehow make classic desserts even better!
Comments / 0