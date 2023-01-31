PEORIA (25 News Now) - Assistant Chief Tony Cummings is dropping the title of “battalion” in exchange for a higher role within the Peoria Fire Department. Chief Cummings began his career with the department on May 22, 2000. During his career, he has worked the ranks of Engineer, Captain, Battalion Chief of EMS and the Division Chief of Operations. Tony is a 23-year Paramedic for the Peoria community and has served as an instructor to other paramedics and EMT’s on the fire department and other agencies.

PEORIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO