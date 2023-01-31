Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
31-year-old arrested in Sioux Falls robbery Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old was arrested after a Thursday evening robbery in Sioux Falls. Police say the robbery occurred around 8:45 p.m. at the Kum & Go gas station on 11th street and Grange. The suspect, Cody Woundedshield of Sioux Falls, told an employee he had...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls casino robber with $100,000 warrant arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 31-year-old Sioux Falls man wanted for four casino robberies was arrested Thursday. The Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Domach Khai Thursday with assistance from South Dakota DCI. Khai was wanted for Robbery in the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, and...
As Seen In Sioux Falls: 41st Street Diverging Diamond Update
Heads up! As South Dakota heads closer to Spring, it won't be long before work on the 41st Street and Interstate 29 diverging diamond interchange ramps up again in Sioux Falls. Crews worked hard in 2022 and made significant progress on widening 41st Street to three lanes from the interstate...
kelo.com
$100,000 arrest warrant issued for Sioux Falls man accused of robbing four casinos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Local authorities have issued a $100,000 arrest warrant for 31-year-old Domach Kong Kahi who is wanted in connection to four Sioux Falls robberies. The robberies took place at four different casinos from January 20th-25th. In two of them, Kahi threatened the workers with a...
KELOLAND TV
Police make arrest in O’Reilly Auto Parts robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery last month. Police say Shace Lookinghorse was at O’Reilly Auto Parts on January 27. When he went to leave the store, without paying for items, an employee stopped him. According...
kelo.com
House collapses during early morning fire in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A house fire in Sioux Falls Friday morning resulted in the home completely collapsing. Fire crews were called at about 2:20 a.m. to a home in the 4000 block of E Hayes Place. The first arriving police and fire units confirmed that 100% of...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating 2 robberies in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other. The first robbery was just after 5 pm yesterday evening at the First Premier Bank on 14th and Minnesota. Police report that a suspect...
dakotanewsnow.com
Baltic family loses home in fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family is homeless following an overnight house fire in Baltic. According to the homeowner, three crews from the surrounding area responded to the fire, but some hoses froze in the frigid temperatures. The family says everyone is safe, but they did lose...
KELOLAND TV
Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
dakotanewsnow.com
MallWalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall for 29th year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MallWalk is back for it’s 29th annual Walk N Roll for Lifescape event on Saturday morning. Vonny Revell, Lifescape ambassador and MallWalk co-chair and Julie Gehm, Lifescape Foundation Director of Communications join Anndrea in the studio to discuss the event. The event...
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60
Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
KELOLAND TV
Suspect acquitted in 2020 murder trial
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls murder trial has wrapped up and the jury acquitted the suspect of the most serious crimes. On Tuesday, jurors found Ryan Aadland not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter. The jury only convicted him of possessing a gun after...
KELOLAND TV
An inside look at overnight snow removal efforts in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Removing snow from Sioux Falls streets has been an ongoing task since mid-December. Crews are still working around the clock to widen streets and clear boulevards. Several feet of snow are piled up along city streets from some big storms this winter. And that’s...
q957.com
Drug bust in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A drug dealer is behind bars in Brookings. A traffic stop on Interstate 29 north of Brookings led to a drug arrest. Officers seized approximately 150 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of crack cocaine, 1.4 grams of heroin, and $2,000 cash. A 2-year-old child was...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bushnell, SD fire shining a light on rural firefighters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An overnight fire in Bushnell, South Dakota has left two people without a home. It also brings attention to the difficulties of fighting fires in a rural community during below-zero temperatures. David Huebner, who runs a pottery shop in Bushnell, is the homeowner....
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
dakotanewsnow.com
Starting your child’s reading journey early with baby storytime in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Reading to children is extremely important for development, and it can be beneficial to start the process early on. Aldijana Bonander, a librarian for children five years and under, joins Baylee in the studio to discuss events for families at the library and the benefits of reading to your child at a young age.
kiwaradio.com
Hull Man Arrested On Felony Child Endangerment Charge
Hull, Iowa — A Hull man has been arrested on a felony child endangerment charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 29-year-old Travis Even of Hull is accused of causing bodily injury when disciplining his 2-year-old son. He was arrested on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
dakotanewsnow.com
Missing Bemidji man last seen in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 41-year-old man last known to be in Sioux Falls. Aaron Pearson was reported missing on Jan. 26. His family last had contact with him in October of 2022. Aaron was last known to be in the Sioux Falls area in early January.
