Houston Chronicle

Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking

Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
WFAA

Shaq has fun with Houston police during traffic stop

HOUSTON — A Houston cop is getting his 15 minutes of fame after he pulled over a basketball legend. “I’m Officer Miles with Houston PD, I just pulled over Shaquille O’Neal for speeding down here in Texas. You’re watching the NBA on TNT.”. The Hall-of-Famer had...
Click2Houston.com

“WIN FOR ‘FOOSE”: Cy Ranch compelled by loss of a loved one

Cypress Ranch baseball and the Cypress community are reeling from the recent passing of 2022 Mustang alum and SFA Lumberjack Micah McAfoose. On January 20, McAfoose, 18, tragically passed away in a head-on collision with a semi-truck, in Corrigan, TX, while coming home from SFA for the weekend. The Cypress community and Cy Ranch baseball are heartbroken by the loss of the young man they have come to know, over the years.
iheart.com

Report: Houston Open Set To Return To Spring Date In 2024

It was a sad day when Houston lost its spring slot on the PGA Tour schedule a few years ago. Astros owner Jim Crane saved the tournament from completely going away and moved it to Memorial Park as part of the tours fall schedule. Good news for all you golf lovers, according to Golfweek, Austin is losing their late March spot on the tour and the Houston Open is set to fill that slot. This means bigger and better fields will return as players ramp up for Augusta and gives the tournament and even better chance at hosting a major in the future.
aarp.org

Before the Highway: Houston, Texas

Few American cities are as emblematic of the intertwined promise and peril of roadway construction as Houston, Texas. The city and Harris County have more than 1,200 miles of highway, including I-45 and the 610 Loop, both of which came about after the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. As a result of being cut off from the main streets and businesses of the city, historical neighborhoods of color — including Independence Heights, the first incorporated community of Black Texans — became isolated, endured stunted economic growth and saw a decrease in family wealth.
houstoncitybook.com

Crawfish Season Has Arrived. Here's Where to Get Crackin'!

FORGET MARCH MADNESS — mudbug madness has arrived. Fans think the little critters taste like baby lobsters, so they can’t gobble up enough. Here’s where to hit for the most badass boils in town. BB's Tex-Orleans. With a designated crawfish menu, BB’s lets you build a tray...
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers

HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
CW33

Houston cantina has the best chips & queso in Texas & among best in the country: Food Network says

DALLAS (KDAF) – An outing with your friends or even if you’re flying solo at a Mexican restaurant getting a basket of chips with some salsa or queso is an absolute must. Sunday, January 29 was National Corn Chip Day and it’s always a good time when chips are paired up with a dip of any kind. “It is crispy, crunchy, and made out of cornmeal. The chips are extremely spiced with salt flavor and packed in the bag for longer life. Corn chips can either be eaten alone or with different dips at any time. They’re tasty, they’re yummy, they’re crunchy and they’re called corn chips,” National Today said.
tourcounsel.com

Almeda Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

Almeda Mall is a shopping mall located in the Southeast Houston neighborhood of Genoa on Interstate 45. The mall opened in 1968. The anchor stores are Macy's, dd's DISCOUNTS, and Burlington. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Palais Royal.
