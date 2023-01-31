It was a sad day when Houston lost its spring slot on the PGA Tour schedule a few years ago. Astros owner Jim Crane saved the tournament from completely going away and moved it to Memorial Park as part of the tours fall schedule. Good news for all you golf lovers, according to Golfweek, Austin is losing their late March spot on the tour and the Houston Open is set to fill that slot. This means bigger and better fields will return as players ramp up for Augusta and gives the tournament and even better chance at hosting a major in the future.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO